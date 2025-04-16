Elected officials shocked as Michael Igo leaves Dallas Police Department

Interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo announced his resignation from the department — to the shock of some city council members. His decision comes just days after city leaders opted not to appoint him as the permanent police chief.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert ultimately decided to make Daniel Comeaux, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Houston Field Division, as the city's next police chief.

“Serving as interim chief of police for the city of Dallas has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Igo said during the meeting. “I want to sincerely thank the city manager and the city council for your trusted support throughout this transition.”

Bizor thanked Igo for his service during Wednesday’s council meeting and applauded his efforts since being appointed interim chief last year.

“Dallas is truly fortunate to have Chief Igo as a member of our Dallas Police Department,” Tolbert said. “Today, we honor you.”

Igo has led the department since former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced his resignation last year to become an assistant city manager in Austin.

In that time, he has tried to navigate the aftermath a slate of controversial city charter amendments has caused after being passed by Dallas voters last year.

One of those policies requires the city to maintain a police staffing level of 4,000 officers. The city could need to hire hundreds more officers to comply with the mandate.

And Dallas HERO, the group who pushed the amendments, has already put city leaders on notice. Now, Dallas has 60 days to comply with the charter or risk litigation.

It was clear Igo’s announcement came as a shock to elected officials in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’m taken a little bit off guard, I didn’t realize we were having to say goodbye so quickly,” District 10 Council Member Kathy Stewart said. “And I’m grieving that you’re leaving.”

Stewart said Igo’s leadership and approach to solving the issues facing the department “felt like a discussion, like we were collaborating on it.”

“You’re strong when others around you are weak and you stood up to apply for this position,” District 11 Council Member Jaynie Schultz said. “So whether we agree or disagree with this decision, like officers and all city employees we must uphold the decision, made by those assigned to make that decision.”

Shcultz called Igo’s resignation a “tremendous loss” but said it would be another city’s benefit. Igo did not immediately say what his next steps are after he leaves the department.

“I too am surprised, and so we are where we are,” District 13 Council Member Gay Donnell Willis said during the meeting. “Its hard sometimes in the noisy world, where everyone is fighting for attention, to be a quiet leader…and so I will miss you, and we will miss you.”

Got a tip? Email Nathan Collins at ncollins@kera.org. You can follow Nathan on Twitter @nathannotforyou.

