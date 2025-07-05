Several North Texas children and family members among dead and missing following Kerr County floods

At least 68 people have died — including 40 adults and 28 children — and an unknown number of people are still missing after flooding swept through the Hill Country on Friday, state officials confirmed.

Eleven girls from Camp Mystic, a private all-girls Christian camp in Kerr County that was hosting roughly 750 campers, were still still missing Sunday morning, officials said.

Some of the flooding event's victims include North Texas families and girls attending Camp Mystic.

Brooke & Blair Harber

The bodies of Brooke, 11 and Blair, 13, from Dallas were identified Saturday morning by their parents Annie and RJ Harber, according to a statement Saturday from St. Rita Catholic Community School, where the two girls attended, and where Annie Harber teaches.

Brooke and Blair were staying in a cabin with their grandparents while Annie and RJ were in a separate one at the time of the flooding, according to the statement. Their grandparents are still missing.

"We will honor Blair and Brooke’s lives, the light they shared, and the joy they brought to everyone who knew them," the statement read. "And we will surround Annie, RJ, and their extended family with the strength and support of our St. Rita community."

Eloise Peck

Eloise, a 10-year-old Camp Mystic camper from Dallas was found dead Saturday night, her mother, Missy Peck confirmed to FOX 4.

"Eloise was literally friends with everyone," Peck said. "She loved spaghetti but not more than she loved dogs and animals. She passed away with her cabinmate and best friend Lila Bonner who also died. Eloise had a family who loved her fiercely for the 8 years she was with us. Especially her Mommy."

Hadley Hanna

Hadley, 8, from Dallas , is one of the missing Camp Mystic campers and has still not been found, her mother confirmed to The Dallas Morning News Saturday.

Janie Hunt

Nine-year-old Janie from Dallas was confirmed dead Saturday morning, her mother told CNN. Hunt was one of Camp Mystic's missing girls.

Lila Bonner

Lila, 9, was confirmed dead after her family identified her body Saturday afternoon, NBC News reported. She was one of the missing girls from Camp Mystic.

The Dallas family said in a statement it was heartbroken to confirm the news of her death.

"In the midst of our unimaginable grief, we ask for privacy and are unable to confirm any details at this time," the statement read. "We ache with all who loved her and are praying endlessly."

Jeff and Tanya Ramsey

The Ramseys, from Dallas, were at their Airstream trailer in Hill Country when they were swept away from the flood, according to multiple social media posts. Jeff's body was found Friday night, his son, Jake Ramsey confirmed on social media. Tanya has not been found as of Saturday afternoon.

Grandparents of Burleson family

Joni Kay Brake, 66 and Robert Leroy Sr., 67 are missing after their cabin at an RV park along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville was washed away by the flood, NBC 5 reported Friday. Ryan Brake, one of the couple's grandson's from Burleson said their family called the campsite, which confirmed cabins had been swept away. Joni and Robert lived in Abilene, but have family in North Texas, according to NBC 5.

This is a developing story and will be updated.