Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help

Several groups have mobilized to offer assistance to people affected by the Guadalupe River floods.

Kerrville officials invited the public to monitor their city's Facebook page for the latest developments from that area.

Reunification centers

For campers: Your reunification center is at Ingram Middle School at 125 Brave Run W, Ingram, TX 78025.

Shelters

Shelters for those displaced by the flooding have been set up in Kerrville at these locations:

Medical shelter at First United Methodist Church -- 321 Thompson Drive Kerrville, TX 78028

Congregate shelter at Calvary Temple Church -- 3000 Loop 534 Kerrville, TX 78028

Notre Dame Catholic Church -- 929 Main Street Notre Dame Catholic Church Kerrville, TX 78028

Schreiner University -- Event Center, 2100 Memorial Boulevard

Looking for a loved one?

Authorities also advised people to call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767 if they were trying to locate a loved one.

How to help

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country established the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to assist relief and recovery efforts. More information here.

Pick up/drop off of food, water, supplies, clothing established at Cross Kingdom Church, 3044 Junction Highway, Kerrville, TX 78025.

