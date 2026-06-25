NRG withdraws permit for proposed Tolar gas plant amid community opposition

NRG withdrew its air permit application for a proposed natural gas-fired power plant in Hood County this month, a move opponents are calling a major victory after months of organized public opposition.

The 2 gigawatt natural gas plant was planned near Tolar and would have supplied power to Sailfish Investors' proposed Comanche Circle data center development along the Hood and Somervell county line.

"We think this is a huge win," said Joanne Carcamo, co-founder and director of Protect the Paluxy Valley. "If that permit had been approved, it would have been one of the largest gas plants in all of Texas, and the amount of pollution would have been tremendous."

NRG requested withdrawal of its application for the proposed Tolar Power Center June 18. In a statement, NRG spokesperson Erik Linden said the company withdrew the application as part of its normal review process, not public opposition.

"We routinely evaluate a range of sites and development options, and this reflects that ongoing process," Linden said.

The power plant became a focal point in a broader debate over large-scale industrial development in the Paluxy River Valley.

Residents and local advocacy groups have raised concerns about air quality, water consumption and potential impacts on the area's rural character, including nearby Dinosaur Valley State Park.

“Our community is just ecstatic,” Carcamo said. “Everybody is so happy because everybody was a big part of the opposition on that project. People have been calling wanting to donate to our organization. It's been really, really great. An overwhelming amount of support from the community.”

Protect the Paluxy Valley, a nonprofit formed to oppose the projects, says more than 11,000 public comments were submitted to state regulators opposing the air permit.

Opponents also filled county commissioners court meetings and community forums to voice concerns about both the power plant and the proposed data center complex.

The withdrawal halts the proposed power plant, but its not clear how it will impact the broader Comanche Circle project. The proposed 2,100-acre data center development remains active, according to both project opponents and the developer.

Protect the Paluxy Valley says it will continue monitoring the project while working with local officials in Hood and Somervell counties on development regulations and future proposals affecting the region.

Sailfish Investors principal partner Ryan Hughes did not respond for comment on the power plant’s cancellation.

Hughes did comment on the county’s approval earlier this month calling it a “milestone” for the region.

"We are grateful to the Hood County Commissioners' Court for its thoughtful review and approval of the Comanche Circle Concept Plan,” Hughes said. “Comanche Circle will bring substantial private investment, broaden the local tax base, support Tolar ISD and create long-term benefits for landowners, taxpayers and the broader community."

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

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