Glen Rose residents pack meeting over data centers, future of Dinosaur Valley

Glen Rose residents packed the Expo Center Tuesday night for a community meeting focused on proposed data center developments near Dinosaur Valley State Park and growing concerns about the future of the Paluxy River Basin.

At the forefront of the discussion was a proposed 450-acre data center bordering the northern part of Dinosaur Valley State Park. The project is spearheaded by Black Mountain, a Fort Worth-based developer.

Baylor University environmental researcher Thad Scott recounted some of the memories he's shared at the state park.

The Paluxy River and Dinosaur Valley hold both scientific and personal significance for many Texans, Scott said.

"About two weeks ago I brought my daughter over to look at the park," Scott said. "You don't really make a living studying rivers and not feel obligated to advocate for them."

While advocating for more state monitoring surrounding the proposed developments, Scott said even a relatively small footprint can affect a river system.

"A small percentage of development can have a potentially substantial impact on what's in the river," Scott said. "I would just offer that there's an opportunity there to think about how these are going to be preventative protections."

Black Mountain estimates the project will cost upwards of $10 billion.

The event, organized by Protect the Paluxy Valley, brought together environmental experts, water officials, elected leaders and community members to discuss projects planned in and around Somervell and Hood counties.

The discussion comes amid a broader debate across Texas over the rapid expansion of data centers, which support artificial intelligence and cloud computing operations but can require significant amounts of electricity and water.

"Groundwater is one of our most valuable resources," said Kathy Turner Jones, general manager of the Middle Trinity Groundwater Conservation District. "The decisions we make today will influence not only our own access, but our ability for future generations to live, work, farm and prosper in our communities."

The district's role, Jones said, is to manage groundwater resources and monitor new and existing wells to help protect water supplies.

The district has seen increased interest in large industrial projects, including data centers, Jones said.

"Our role is to strike that balance of accommodating economic growth, respecting private property rights and ensuring long-term management of the resource," she said.

The meeting also featured a presentation from Baylor University biology professor and aquatic systems researcher Thad Scott, who discussed the health of the Paluxy River and how Texas monitors waterways.

One project frequently mentioned during the meeting was the proposed Comanche Circle data center development near the Hood-Somervell county line .

State Rep. Helen Kerwin attended the meeting and outlined several proposals she said she plans to pursue at the state level.

Kerwin said Texas should ensure future growth does not come at the expense of local water resources.

She also emphasized what she described as the limits of Texas' water supply.

"Texas can build additional power generation. We cannot create new aquifers," Kerwin said. "That reality must guide every decision moving forward. The question before us tonight is not whether Texas should grow. The question is whether Texas will grow responsibly."

Kerwin told attendees she has asked Gov. Greg Abbott to consider additional review of the impacts associated with large-scale data center development and said she is developing legislation aimed at increasing transparency and local input.

She also discussed a proposal that would create additional protections around Texas state parks, including Dinosaur Valley State Park.

"If we cannot protect our beloved Dinosaur Valley State Park, which I consider the crown jewel of the Texas state park system, every state park in Texas is vulnerable," Kerwin said.

Community members were then invited to visit information tables and speak directly with experts, elected officials and organizers about their concerns.

Glen Rose resident Mark Kinney says he moved to the rural city to get away from the city, but feels like the city has moved to him.

“As far as I can tell, these things are moving forward without much things that the people here in the county can do about,” Kinney said. “The things that we're most concerned about is water, the noise, the light pollution, the construction and how long that's going to be.”

The meeting follows recent action by Somervell County commissioners, who approved a resolution opposing additional data center development until lawmakers address concerns related to water, energy and regulatory oversight.

Weeks later, Abbott announced he was instructing the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT to force the large developers to pay the costs of energy associated with the developments and not push those costs onto consumers.

Kerwin along with several local officials across the state have urged Abbott to call for a legislative session aimed at regulating data centers. However, the governor has yet to make a decision.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members.

If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you