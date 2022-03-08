Emily Wolf | Fort Worth Report

Emily Wolf | Fort Worth ReportGovernment accountability reporter
Here's how the longhorn herd helps keep state history alive and what goes into making sure the animals are happy and healthy.
After a city audit revealed money in the Fort Worth Police Department’s civil asset forfeiture fund earmarked for the city, the department has started transferring funds through City Council.
Fifteen east Fort Worth neighborhoods are banding together to send a message to the city: 'If you’re going to legalize short-term rentals in residential areas, we want a seat at the table.'
