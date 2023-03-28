Are you registered to vote? Here’s how to make sure you can vote in the May election

New Tarrant County leaders will be elected May 6. If you want to have a say in who represents your interests, the first step is registering to vote.

Among the local elections in this year’s May election, new representatives will be chosen for the Fort Worth City Council, Fort Worth ISD School Board, Tarrant County Community College Board of Trustees and the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors.

The deadline to register to vote for this election cycle is April 6 — 30 days before Election Day.

Am I eligible to vote?

To vote in Tarrant County, you need to be:

A U.S. citizen.

A resident of Tarrant County.

At least 18 years old by Election Day.

Not convicted of a felony. However, if your sentence — including any probation or parole — is fully completed, you are eligible to vote again. This process is called rights restoration, and you can find more information here.

Not declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If you’ve registered in a different county before and now live in Tarrant County, you will need to re-register with your new address.

How do I register?

Tarrant County offers voter registration forms in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. You can fill it out online and mail it in, or turn it in person.

Mailing address:

Tarrant County Elections, 2700 Premier St. Fort Worth, TX 76111-3011

In person:

Tarrant County Elections Center, sub- courthouses, U.S. post offices, city halls and libraries in Tarrant County.

If you can’t register yourself, a spouse, parent or child who is registered to vote can complete and sign a registration form for you, as long as you give your permission for them to act as your agent.

You’ll need to provide a Texas driver’s license number or personal identification number issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety to register to vote. If you don’t have either, you’ll need to state that fact on the application and provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don’t have a Social Security number, you’ll need to state that as well. If you don’t have any of these identifying numbers, be prepared to present identification when you vote.

Still have questions?

If you’ve got additional questions or concerns about registering to vote, the county election office is available to answer your questions.

Phone: 817-831-8683

Email: voterregistration@tarrantcountytx.gov

The election office’s hours of business are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.