Some students to attend different schools after Northwest ISD boundary changes

Some Northwest ISD students are headed to a new school next year as the district adjusts attendance boundaries ahead of two campus openings.

School trustees unanimously approved the boundary changes during their Jan. 12 meeting, finalizing a plan Northwest ISD leaders say is needed to balance enrollment growth in the 2026-27 school year.

The 7-0 vote sets new attendance zones for several elementary and middle schools as the district prepares to open Dr. Leigh Anne Romer Elementary School in Haslet’s Madero community and Floyd Barksdale Middle School near the Pecan Square housing development in Northlake. Both campuses were approved by voters as part of the district’s 2023 bond.

District administrators said the changes aim to prevent overcrowding, maintain student-teacher ratios and limit the need for additional boundary adjustments as the Northwest region continues to grow.

“We’re presenting the best possible option that we can do for our campuses to make sure that they’re equal and have the right amount of kids at the schools,” Sarah Stewart, interim chief of facilities, told trustees during the presentation.

Middle school changes

All future Berkshire Elementary students will be zoned to attend Leo Adams Middle School under the changes. Currently, students are split between Adams and C.W. Worthington middle schools.

Students already at Worthington or Gene Pike Middle School who live in the Berkshire boundary may remain at their existing campus if they choose. About 110 students are eligible to stay.

However, those who opt to remain at their current school will not receive district transportation, and younger siblings will not be eligible to attend those campuses, administrators said.

Community feedback played a key role in shaping the recommendation, Stewart said. During a meeting at Berkshire, a student spoke publicly about wanting current Worthington students to remain while future fifth graders transition to Adams — a solution the committee decided to recommend.

“I thought it was pretty special,” Stewart said. “He was proud enough to speak his mind, and we were able to let him know we had already decided that was what we were going to do.”

Elementary boundary adjustments

Trustees approved adjustments intended to slow projected growth at Romer Elementary, which opens in August with a capacity of 850 students.

Several neighborhoods raised concerns during community meetings, prompting revisions from the version trustees first reviewed in December, officials said.

Under the final plan:

Houses off Lexington Circle will remain zoned to Prairie View Elementary rather than shifting to Romer.

An area northwest of Willow Springs Road and Avondale-Haslet Road will remain at Sendera Ranch Elementary.

Portions of the Molly Livengood Carter Elementary boundary were extended north.

Those changes spread enrollment growth more evenly across schools while keeping Romer from reaching capacity too quickly after opening, Stewart said.

“If you look at the numbers before and after, it does even out the growth when it comes to those campuses,” she said.

Trustees asked whether additional boundary changes or new schools could be needed in the area in coming years. Stewart said administrators are monitoring growth near Prairie View but do not expect needing another elementary school in that area in the near future.

Barksdale Middle School boundaries

Floyd Barksdale Middle School, which opens in 2026-27, is expected to relieve enrollment pressure at Gene Pike and Medlin middle schools.

Administrators said several families asked to be rezoned into Barksdale, an uncommon request during boundary discussions. After reviewing the potential impact, the district declined to make changes beyond what was already proposed.

Shifting even small subdivisions could trigger a domino effect, requiring additional boundary changes across multiple communities in that far north area of Fort Worth, Stewart said.

“We don’t want somebody to have to pass another campus to get to another campus if we can prevent it,” she said.

Grandfathering rules

As part of the approved plan:

Students entering fifth grade next year may remain at their current elementary school.

Students entering seventh or eighth grade may remain at their current middle school.

Students who remain will not receive bus transportation, and younger siblings will not be eligible to attend the campus if they are not zoned to it.

Trustees thanked district staff for the process, noting fewer complaints than in past boundary changes.

“This is one of the most seamless boundary changes that we’ve made,” trustee Mark Schluter said during the meeting. “I know there’s always a few people who are not happy, but I appreciate the work that went into this.”

With the vote, the new attendance boundaries take effect in the 2026-27 school year.

