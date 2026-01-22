Fort Worth’s Opal Lee is now a Barbie

Nobel Prize Peace nominee and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Opal Lee is the newest figure added to the "Barbie Inspiring Women" line.

Lee is 99, and her Barbie sports curly silver hair and glasses. She also wears pants, an “Opal’s Walk for Freedom” t-shirt and tennis shoes.

The outfit is an homage to the civil rights activist’s annual Juneteenth walk.

Lee gained national recognition after her walk to Washington D.C. where she advocated to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

In a statement reported by Good Morning America , Lee called the partnership a joy.

“I hope my story encourages the next generation to never underestimate the power of one voice. As I often say, one person can start a change, and that can change the world,” she said.