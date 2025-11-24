Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent resigns amid school closures, accepts new role

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD's superintendent has resigned and accepted another job, the district said Friday.

Brad Schnautz will lead one of the state's 20 Education Service Centers.

His resignation comes as the school district considers closing two elementary schools amid budget issues.

"While I am truly excited for the opportunity to continue supporting public education across our region, please know that the decision to step down as your superintendent has been an extremely difficult one," Schnautz wrote in an email to parents.

He joined the district in 2017 and has served as superintendent since 2023.

The Board of Trustees will immediately begin the process of looking for Schnautz's replacement, but his resignation won't be effective until Jan. 2, 2026, according to Nicole Lyons, the district's executive director of communications.

"I have full confidence in the outstanding team of trustees, educators, administrators, and leaders who will continue to fulfill our mission to prepare, motivate, and encourage each student to reach his or her full potential," Schnautz wrote in his letter.

Schnautz will now be executive director of the District 11 Education Service Center, created by that state to assist local schools in teaching and resources, according to their website. District 11 covers the Fort Worth area and includes "76 public school districts, 17 public charter schools, 115 charter campuses, and 202 private schools."

Grapevine-Colleyville trustees will vote next month whether to close Dove and Bransford elementary schools.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Fall news intern. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.