Cedar Hill ISD considers firing two band directors after alleged student misconduct

Two Cedar Hill ISD band leaders may be fired during Wednesday's school board meeting.

The band director and assistant band director are recommended by the superintendent for “termination of term for good cause.” KERA has reached out to both for comment but has not heard back.

In a letter to band families last week, Cedar Hill High School principal Courtney Washington said the directors were placed on leave pending the results of a police investigation into “allegations involving former students."

“At this time, there are no allegations involving current students,” the letter said. Washington said the district is cooperating fully “with all authorities.” Details into the allegations weren’t offered and no one was named.

“We understand this is disturbing news and want to assure you that the safety of our students is our highest priority , ” Washington wrote.

CHISD William Johnson's a band director at Cedar Hill High School

The school’s Red Army Band is an award-winning ensemble and long a source of pride for the community and school. Washington said in her letter that she was working to secure a long-term sub with high school band experience “to ensure that our band scholars continue to excel throughout the year.”

Cedar Hill police could not offer any more information. In a statement, a spokesperson said the department is "aware of the allegations involving a Cedar Hill ISD employee and a former student and is currently conducting an active investigation."

The news comes amid a spate of accusations against teachers across North Texas.

Earlier this week a fifth Celina ISD employee was placed on leave as the district faces allegations of misconduct involving a high school wrestling coach and teacher. At least two law suits have been filed against district leadership related to the allegations.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .