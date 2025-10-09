© 2025 KERA News
Anonymous family donates $1.8M to cover tuition for fourth-year TCU medical students

By McKinnon Rice | Fort Worth Report
Published October 9, 2025 at 8:51 AM CDT
People wearing graduation caps and gowns line up outside.
File photo
/
Fort Worth Report
Graduates walk from Sadler Hall to the Van Cliburn Concert Hall at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Hooding Ceremony on May 12, 2023.

Students in the May graduating class of Texas Christian University’s medical school will have tuition covered for their final semester thanks to an anonymous donor family.

The $1.8 million donation will allow the students to concentrate on picking a specialty, said Dr. Stuart Flynn, dean of TCU’s Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine, in a news release.

Courtney Franz, a member of the benefiting class, said the lessened financial burden will allow her to focus on taking care of patients.

“This is just one less thing that you have to carry with you every day,” she said in the release.

The gift is also an example of “paying it forward” for the students to learn from, Flynn said.

“It teaches our students the importance of giving back as they move forward in their careers,” he said.

The release described the donor family as “proud members of the TCU community.”

“The donors hope that this alleviates some of the financial stress of being a medical student and allows you to make the best choices possible as you head into residency,” Flynn said when he announced the scholarship to students over Zoom.

Tuition and fees at the Burnett School of Medicine are $72,270 per year, or $36,135 per semester. Factoring in expenses such as housing, food, books and transportation, the school estimates the class of 2026’s total cost of attendance for this year will be $111,506.

McKinnon Rice is the higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at mckinnon.rice@fortworthreport.org

The Fort Worth Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
