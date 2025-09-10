© 2025 KERA News
Former TCU student sues university over alleged mishandling of sexual assault

KERA | By Caroline Love
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:07 PM CDT
Texas Christian University is located at 2800 S. University Drive in Fort Worth.
Alberto Silva Fernandez
/
Fort Worth Report
A former TCU student is suing the university for alleged discrimination and gross malfeasance for its response to her on-campus sexual assault.

A former Texas Christian University student is suing the school for allegedly mishandling her on-campus sexual assault.

The anonymous plaintiff said the school's Title IX office didn't investigate her rape complaint until she obtained legal counsel. The complaint also alleges the punishment issued by the university was a three-to-four page paper on the importance of mutual consent and to re-watch the school's orientation videos on consent.

The complaint alleges the university's response to on-campus sexual assault is a systemic issue that constitutes discrimination.

"Rather than protect female students from being raped, TCU adopted a policy to protect male students who rape," the complaint reads.

KERA has reached out to TCU for comment on the lawsuit and will update the story with any response.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love
Caroline Love is the Collin County government accountability reporter for KERA and a former Report for America corps member.

Previously, Caroline covered daily news at Houston Public Media. She has a master's degree from Northwestern University with an emphasis on investigative social justice journalism. During grad school, she reported three feature stories for KERA. She also has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Texas Christian University and interned with KERA's Think in 2019.
