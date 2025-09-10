Former TCU student sues university over alleged mishandling of sexual assault

A former Texas Christian University student is suing the school for allegedly mishandling her on-campus sexual assault.

The anonymous plaintiff said the school's Title IX office didn't investigate her rape complaint until she obtained legal counsel. The complaint also alleges the punishment issued by the university was a three-to-four page paper on the importance of mutual consent and to re-watch the school's orientation videos on consent.

The complaint alleges the university's response to on-campus sexual assault is a systemic issue that constitutes discrimination.

"Rather than protect female students from being raped, TCU adopted a policy to protect male students who rape," the complaint reads.

KERA has reached out to TCU for comment on the lawsuit and will update the story with any response.

