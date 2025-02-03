Grand Prairie ISD approves separation agreement with former superintendent

Two months after the Grand Prairie ISD Board of Trustees removed Jorge Arredondo from his position as superintendent, the board approved a voluntary separation agreement and release during a special called meeting Monday evening.

The separation agreement was approved in a 4-3 vote. The board also unanimously approved posting a job for a new superintendent.

Arredondo’s attorney Mary Nix said in a two-sentence statement Arredondo appreciates the board members, employees, students, staff and community who have supported him and their shared vision to "elevate Grand Prairie ISD."

"He wishes the very best to all," Nix said.

Arredondo was put on paid suspension in September, two months into his role, for unspecified policy violations. He then sued the district and trustees, alleging he was denied the chance to defend himself against their claims and that the district violated his contractual and constitutional rights.

Arredondo filed for a temporary restraining order that blocked trustees from firing him, but the order was voided when GPISD requested the case be moved to federal court.

He requested to move the case from federal back to a state court on Dec. 23.

Nix told KERA in an email the case was settled as of Monday, but did not confirm settlement details.

Secretary Emily Liles, who voted against the agreement, said it would prevent transparency, the release of the investigative report, and due process for Arredondo.

She said the district has no issue releasing the report with redacted names, but alleged Arredondo requested the report to remain sealed.

"Due process for the superintendent doesn't happen and the financial details of the settlement agreement will remain hidden from the community," Liles said. "This goes against everything this board has worked for and everything that I stand for."

Liles comments were met with applause from residents who came to the meeting asking for answers.

Former state Rep. Rodney Anderson told the board prior to the vote transparency was being "completely obliterated" with a "yes" vote.

"This third-party report based on 40-plus witness interviews and two-plus-hour interview with a former superintendent had findings so serious that five members of this board voted to place him on leave," Anderson said. "If those votes have changed, the public deserves to know why and at what cost."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!