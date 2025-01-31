Plans to replace Cox Mansion in Highland Park on hold after zoning commission meeting

Dallas banker Andrew Beal has put plans for his new house at 4101 Beverly Drive — where the historic Cox Mansion once stood — on "indefinite hold" a week after Highland Park residents pushed back on his application to change a zoning code ordinance for maximum structure height.

Beal applied to amend the town's code so that ornamental features can reach up to 65 feet in height in order to accommodate a glass and steel cupola — a dome-like structure — on top of his new house. The current standard is 55 feet.

Despite community pushback, the application to change the ordinance was approved 3-2 during last week's zoning commission meeting. It would have been an agenda item during Tuesday's Highland Park Town Council meeting.

But a letter obtained by KERA addressed to the Highland Park Town Council said Beal was encouraged to withdraw his application from "certain members" in the community and alleged that the home's design and amendment did not have the support of the Town Council.

Weinreb Ventures partner Moshe Itzhakov, who represents Beal, declined to comment Friday. It was not clear what Beal's next steps would be for the property.

Residents packed into the Highland Park Town Council Chambers on Jan. 23, many attending to voice opposition to the zoning change.

Beal's property at 4101 Beverly Drive holds significance for being the site of the Cox Mansion, which was demolished five months ago after unsuccessful and costly repair attempts.

It was referred to as the "single, most important house in all of the Park Cities."

Steve Clicque / KERA

The new home was designed by New York architect Peter Pennoyer, who specializes in classical design. Itzhakov, Beal's representative, said last week Beal met with Pennoyer's team to ensure the home looked as if it had been in the Highland Park neighborhood for the last century.

"We believe instead of focusing on rewarding or punishing a property owner for exercising their property rights, the discussion really should be framed and centered around the best outcome for the town and community," Itzhakov said at that meeting.

Meanwhile residents like Larry Good, a Preservation Park Cities board member, have said that Pennoyer's skills should allow for Beal to meet the current ordinance requirements

"Anybody of his talent should be able to work with his client within the existing rules and produce a superb house," Good previously told KERA. "So I don't think he needs any further allowances. He can do great with what he's got there."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!