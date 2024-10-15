Suspended Grand Prairie superintendent sues district and trustees ahead of expected firing

Suspended Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo has obtained a temporary restraining order to block the school board from possibly firing him during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Arredondo filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the district and its trustees violated his contractual and constitutional rights when they placed him on leave last month after just several weeks on the job. The trustees alleged Arredondo had violated a district policy regarding discrimination.

“Superintendent Arredondo was never given sufficient details about any alleged complaint, he was never given a full and fair opportunity to respond, or to present any evidence or witnesses in his defense,” the suit reads. “He was not even provided with a written statement of the reasons for his suspension.”

The judge's order prevents the Grand Prairie school board from considering or possibly voting on Arredondo’s possible dismissal during Thursday evening’s school board meeting. A hearing has been set for Oct. 28.

KERA has reached out to the district for response.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .