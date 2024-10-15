© 2024 KERA News
Suspended Grand Prairie superintendent sues district and trustees ahead of expected firing

KERA | By Bill Zeeble
Published October 15, 2024 at 11:56 AM CDT
A portrait of Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo. He's wearing a blue plaid suit and green tie.
Grand Prairie ISD
Grand Prairie Superintendent Jorge Arredondo is suing the district and board of trustees after he was placed on administrative leave last month.

Suspended Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Jorge Arredondo has obtained a temporary restraining order to block the school board from possibly firing him during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Arredondo filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the district and its trustees violated his contractual and constitutional rights when they placed him on leave last month after just several weeks on the job. The trustees alleged Arredondo had violated a district policy regarding discrimination.

“Superintendent Arredondo was never given sufficient details about any alleged complaint, he was never given a full and fair opportunity to respond, or to present any evidence or witnesses in his defense,” the suit reads. “He was not even provided with a written statement of the reasons for his suspension.”

The judge's order prevents the Grand Prairie school board from considering or possibly voting on Arredondo’s possible dismissal during Thursday evening’s school board meeting. A hearing has been set for Oct. 28.

KERA has reached out to the district for response.

This story will be updated as we obtain more information.

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org. You can follow him on X @bzeeble.

Bill Zeeble
Bill Zeeble has been a full-time reporter at KERA since 1992, covering everything from medicine to the Mavericks and education to environmental issues.
