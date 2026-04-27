U.S. Supreme Court denies James Broadnax death row appeals 3 days before scheduled execution

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied two appeals from Dallas County death row inmate James Broadnax three days ahead of his scheduled execution.

Broadnax, 37, made two appeals to the Supreme Court in an attempt to halt his execution: one alleging the use of rap lyrics as evidence against Broadnax during trial was unconstitutional, and another arguing prosecutors struck Black prospective jurors from the selection pool, resulting in a nearly all-white jury, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Without comment, the high court denied both. Broadnax was sentenced to death in 2009 for robbing and killing two Christian music producers in Garland.

Still pending is Broadnax's appeal after his cousin, Demarius Cummings, confessed in a sworn statement last month to being the shooter.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled earlier this month it wouldn't consider Cummings' confession as a reason to pause Broadnax's execution.

"James continues to maintain faith and stoicism and belief that his case will still have a chance to be heard and that his life will be spared," said Allan Ripp, a spokesperson for Broadnax's legal team.

This story is developing and will be updated.