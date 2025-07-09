Dallas police fatally shoot man carrying knife

A man who was allegedly carrying a knife and kicking the door of a home in South Dallas was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer Wednesday morning.

Police officials did not identify the man or say how old he was during an afternoon press conference. It's also not clear whether he had any connection to the residence.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Fairview Avenue around 9:55 a.m.

Police say they gave verbal commands and used "less-lethal" force to get the man to drop the knife, but he did not.

In a statement, DPD said the man advanced towards an officer who then shot him with their duty pistol.

The man received CPR at the scene and was transported to a nearby hospital where he died. No officers were injured.

The Office of Community Police Oversight responded to the scene and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office is investigating.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

