Former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean's appeal refused by state’s highest criminal court

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will not review the manslaughter conviction of former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean, who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson through her bedroom window in 2019.

Dean filed a petition for review in his case last month after the state's Second Court of Appeals upheld the conviction earlier this year. He was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter in 2022 instead of his original charge of murder.

In court documents filed April 16, Dean's attorney Bob Gill said jurors should only have been allowed to decide on murder, not manslaughter.

"[Dean’s] jury was under pressure to convict [Dean],” Gill wrote. “They compromised on manslaughter even though the facts showing only an intentional act did not justify this verdict.”

Prosecutors can request juries consider lesser charges, which is what they did in Dean’s case, according to Gill. Current precedent “allows the prosecution to blindside a defendant with a charge not included in the indictment and not raised by the facts,” he argued.

The filing asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to reconsider that precedent. It also brought back a familiar argument for Dean’s defense team: that his trial never should have taken place in Tarrant County.

KERA News reporter Miranda Suarez contributed to this report. This is a developing story and will be updated.

