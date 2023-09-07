Father of alleged Lamar High School shooter sentenced to prison on felony gun charge

The father of a 15-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at an Arlington high school in March was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on a felony firearm charge — a charge federal prosecutors say is related to the school shooting.

John Edward Porter, 50, was sentenced to 77 months Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Porter's 15-year-old son, who KERA News is not naming because he is a minor, allegedly shot and killed 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier and injured another female student on the steps of Lamar High School on March 20.

U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton wrote in a statement Thursday a search warrant of Porter's home was initiated shortly after the school shooting.

"Inside the home, agents found paperwork for a Mossberg, model 500, 12-gauge shotgun – the same gun recovered from the scene of the shooting," Simonton wrote. "A trace revealed that a relative of Mr. Porter had purchased the gun for him."

Porter was convicted of first-degree robbery and sexual battery in Louisiana in 1996, according to the U.S. attorney's office. He was therefore banned from possessing firearms. Law enforcement also found a revolver, a pistol and a rifle in Porter's home.

The boy was charged with murder and aggravated assault for the shooting. Prosecutors said at a hearing in June the teen told doctors he saw two people who looked like students who had sexually assaulted him in a school bathroom in 2022, which is when he allegedly opened fire on the steps of the school.

The teen's lawyer, Lisa Herrick, declined a request for comment Thursday.

Tarrant County Juvenile Court Judge Alex Kim ruled the accused shooter would be tried as a juvenile. The boy's trial is set to begin Sept. 18.

It was previously set for August, but the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported the trial was delayed after Kim ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the teen.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

