2 students shot outside Lamar High School in Arlington

Two students were shot outside Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning, the school district and police said.

Arlington police say they have a person in custody and that the scene is secure. The high school remains on lockdown.

Police say they received multiple reports of shots fired outside the school around 6:55 a.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they say they found the unidentified shooter and took person into custody.

Arlington ISD said the two students who were shot are being treated, but neither district nor police officials could provide details Monday morning.

The shooting occurred before school was scheduled to begin, and many students had not yet arrived on campus before the shots were fired, police said.

Parents, please look out for info from our partners at @ArlingtonISD regarding student release.



Lamar HS is currently on lockdown and you will not be allowed on campus.



The scene is secure. But per protocols, officers must clear the entire building, which could take time. pic.twitter.com/w45WLDd1zC — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) March 20, 2023

Following the shooting, Anita Foster, a spokesperson for Arlington ISD, sent an email to the school community:

"Two students were injured and are receiving medical care. Arlington Police officials have arrested the suspect. Parents, students and community members are urged to stay away from the campus while Arlington Police officers conduct their investigation. Once the lockdown is clear, all students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the remainder of the day. The Arlington ISD will share more information as it becomes available."

Both the police department and the school say they'll provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.