Alleged Lamar High School shooter will be tried as a juvenile in August

The teenager accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Lamar High School in March will be tried as a juvenile, a Tarrant County judge ruled Friday.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier on March 20.

Police said video from the scene shows Poirier and a female student sitting on the front steps of the Arlington high school when a shooter drove by and opened fire.

The suspect has been detained in a Tarrant County juvenile detention center since his arrest. His trial is set for Aug. 21.

