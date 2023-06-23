© 2023 KERA News
News for North Texas
Criminal Justice

Alleged Lamar High School shooter will be tried as a juvenile in August

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo,
Gloria Farris
Published June 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
On the left, a sign in front of a building reads "Tarrant County Juvenile Court." On the right, the American and Texas flags fly.
Toluwani Osibamowo
/
KERA
The hearing for the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting two students and killing one at Lamar High School took place at the Tarrant County Juvenile Court April 21, 2023.

The teenager accused of shooting and killing a fellow student at Lamar High School in March will be tried as a juvenile, a Tarrant County judge ruled Friday.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ja'Shawn Poirier on March 20.

Police said video from the scene shows Poirier and a female student sitting on the front steps of the Arlington high school when a shooter drove by and opened fire.

The suspect has been detained in a Tarrant County juvenile detention center since his arrest. His trial is set for Aug. 21.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Toluwani Osibamowo
Toluwani Osibamowo is a general assignments reporter for KERA. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She is originally from Plano.
Gloria Farris
Gloria is a News Reporter at KERA covering news from the Fort Worth and Tarrant County area.
