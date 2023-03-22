Lamar High School shooting victim was a 'friendly' kid who loved video games, family says

The student killed outside of Lamar High School in Arlington Monday morning has been identified as 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier, according to an online fundraiser set up by his family.

The GoFundMe page describes Jashawn as “a friendly, quiet kid” who enjoyed sports and video games, and “made friends easily.”

“This loss has taken a toll on our family and I know it hits hard for families that have been through this same situation,” his cousin Na’Jai Jacob wrote. “I pray for us all.”

Jashawn's mother Roshone Jacob told WFAA her family last year moved from Michigan to Arlington. Jashawn was the youngest of two kids, and a junior at the high school, according to his mother.

She said she was in "disbelief."

"I got that phone call and just screamed, broke down and cried," she said.

Jashawn was dropped off by his family just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Less than 10 minutes later, his family said they got a call he was shot outside the Arlington school while waiting by the school steps for classes to start, according to the family.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, and later died from his injuries.

Another teenage girl was injured from a bullet grazing her cheek, but is expected to recover. Her name is not being released because she is a minor.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old student alleged gunman appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

The teen’s being charged with capital murder, but his identity is also being withheld because he's a minor

It was the first of two North Texas school shootings in recent days. On Tuesday, a gunman opened fire at Jefferson High School in Dallas. Robyn Harris with Dallas ISD said a student was shot in the arm in the parking lot after classes had already ended for the day.

The student has not been identified, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Emily Nava / KERA Arlington community members gathered around the memorial garden of Most Blessed Catholic Church for a vigil on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after a shooting at Lamar High School on Monday, March 20, 2023. The crowd sang Amazing Grace together and prayed upon the community. A prayer service was held afterwards inside the New World Methodist Church.

Classes at Jefferson and nearby Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy were canceled Wednesday, but meals were available at both campuses from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Counseling services were also available beginning at 10 a.m.

Classes at the Dallas schools resume Thursday with additional police presence on both campuses for the rest of the week.

Lamar classes, meanwhile, resumed Wednesday morning. Counselors were available to students and staff, Arlington school officials said.

Tuesday night, mourners attended two vigils for Jashawn in Arlington.

“For some of us, we knew that it was always possible, but we took solace in the fact that this hasn’t ended up on our doorsteps and here it is,” said David Wilbanks, an Arlington school district board member.

“I was just thinking, ‘Not again, not again,’ ” said Karen Johnson with Mothers of Murdered Angels outside New World United Methodist Church.

The motive for the Lamar shooting remains unclear, but Jacob told WFAA she didn't believe her son was having problems with another student.

"My son didn't deserve this at all," she told the station. "Wasn't nobody after him, it was just a boy that just came out and started shooting, and Jashawn was the one who got hit and died."

After Tuesday’s juvenile court hearing for the alleged shooter, Judge Alex Kim ordered the 15-year-old to remain in detention. He will have another detention hearing every 10 days, as required by law.

“I had the opportunity to meet with this child first thing this morning,” the boy’s defense attorney Lisa Herrick wrote in a prepared statement. “He has never been involved in the juvenile justice system and is understandably emotional. This is a truly tragic case, but one in which we ask you to reserve judgment until we are able to reveal all of the facts and circumstances.”