Camilo Diaz
-
Dallas-Fort Worth residents turned out in force Saturday for local "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump's policies, including anti-immigration raids.
-
Raul Rodriguez is working to provide a deeper understanding of his community through photography. Watch the latest KERA Arts Doc.
-
Today, Arlington Baptist University calls the hilltop home. Bryant, the wife of a pastor and former president of Arlington Baptist University, has spent the past three decades researching the school’s history,
-
The Crowley High School senior was accompanied by about 200 other Crowley ISD students and community members as they marched a little over half a mile from Rosenthal Park to the Tarrant County Southwest Subcourthouse to cast their ballots.
-
Fort Worth resident Candice Puente sees the transformation of a former Ku Klux Klan auditorium as a cultural bridge for her city and community.
-
Architect Germane Barnes sat with residents to listen to their ideas and wishes for the future of the Fred Rouse Center for Arts and Community Healing. The table allowed visitors to write prompts and speak to the faces involved with the nonprofit Transform 1012 N. Main Street.
-
Over 100 students sat in the W.E. Scott Theatre inside the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Small conversations buzzed around the dimly lit theater. Rehearsals were about to start.
-
The Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball commissioned the mural, located a few doors down from the historic cultural center Artes de La Rosa in a plaza that serves as a gathering space for residents.
-
The 2.9-acre site houses 12-story grain elevators that have not been in use for more than two decades. Neighbors and the city have complained for several years about the danger posed by the dilapidated property. The property’s owners, 3500 Alice Street Trust, have not responded to repeated requests from city staff for repair or demolition of the structures.
-
UTA officials say they gave protesters “final notice” on Thursday for being in violation of university policy.
-
-
Two decades ago, Wardell Whitley modeled for artist Paula Louise Blincoe. She used him as a reference point for a mural depicting Fort Worth’s Black history.