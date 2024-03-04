Artist reunites with model during anniversary of Black history mural in Fort Worth

Two decades ago, Wardell Whitley modeled for artist Paula Louise Blincoe. She used him as a reference point for a mural depicting Fort Worth’s Black history.

They recently reunited at the anniversary of the Historic Wall at Fort Worth Central Station. They laughed as they reminisced about the time they spent over three weeks capturing every angle of Whitley needed for the art piece.

The Historic Wall is a set of five murals that honor the history of Fort Worth’s Black community. Each mural captures a period of the commercial and warehouse district that neighbored Fort Worth Central Station from 1865 to 1940. Each piece shows community members and their contributions to Fort Worth.

“These murals represent the people who helped us shape our city with innovations, strength, as well as joy,” Brenda Sanders-Wise, executive director at Tarrant County Black Historical & Genealogical Society Inc., told a crowd during a ceremony at Fort Worth Central Station.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Five murals line the Historic Wall in Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Paula Louise Blincoe stands next to the Historic Wall on Feb 28, 2024. She worked on the art installation more than 20 years ago. After thorough research and interviews, she carved 75 years worth of Black history.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Wardell Whitley stands in front of Panel A of the Historic Wall at the Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024. Whitley was a model used as a reference for the blacksmith shown on the panel.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Attendees gather around the art installation at the ceremony celebrating the 22nd anniversary of the Historic Wall at the Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Trinity Metro CEO Rich Andreski speaks to a crowd gathered inside the Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Attendees clap during the ceremony for the 22nd anniversary of the Historic Wall at Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Artist Paula Louise Blincoe speaks during the 22nd anniversary of the Historic Wall at Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Panel A of the Historic Wall at Fort Worth Central Station is seen on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report I.M. Terrell School’s state champion basketball team was carved into Panel D in the Historic Wall at the Fort Worth Central Station, as seen on Feb. 28, 2024.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Panel C depicts a representation of Black history in Fort Worth from 1900 to 1920 on the Historic Wall at Fort Worth Central Station on Feb. 28, 2024.



Camilo Diaz is a multimedia fellow at the Fort Worth Report.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.


