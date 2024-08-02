‘Put our all into it’: Fort Worth’s KWC Performing Arts actors prepare for final bow

Over 100 students sat in the W.E. Scott Theatre inside the Fort Worth Community Arts Center. Small conversations buzzed around the dimly lit theater. Rehearsals were about to start.

For 35 years, the chatter of young actors — many performing in their first shows — has filled the space. Now, KWC Performing Arts is preparing for its last curtain call, concluding a chapter filled with teaching kids the heart of theater.

The theater company, formerly known as Kids Who Care, announced last month that it would shut down following a send-off performance of “Matilda the Musical,” the Roald Dahl story about a child taking a stance on her destiny with a sparkle in her eye.

The International Theatre Camp has been rehearsing since July 15 for the final shows for Aug. 2-4.

If you go What: “Matilda the Musical”

When: Aug. 2-4

Where: W.E. Scott Theatre at Fort Worth Community Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St.

Admission: $10

Actor Chase Ainsworth is playing Miss Trunchbull, the musical’s villian who is typically played by a male in the production.

“Well, it’s terribly sad. I wish the Kids Who Care could go on forever, because introducing kids to the arts at a young age opens up their creativity,” Ainsworth said. “It’s not the end for these performers or these directors and these technicians, but just a new chapter.”

For now, the show must go on.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Deborah Jung, in black, instructs the International Theatre Camp on July 29, 2024, at W.E. Scott Theatre at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

During a recent rehearsal, Deborah Jung, founder and executive director of KWC Performing Arts, stood onstage as kids huddled around her eager to learn.

Jung took a moment. She looked at the performers, then the stage. From a combination of directions and hand movements, she instructed the kids on how to bring a story to life.

“I look at this blanket of children of all ages, because each of them I believe in my heart is bursting with creativity,” Jung said. “When I direct, it’s really a big lesson plan. How are we going to start, and how are we going to motivate someone who doesn’t think they can do it to just take a leap of faith?”

Riley Castle, 17, is a principal dancer and dance captain for the musical. He has been a part of KWC Performing Arts for 10 years, but his connection stretches even further back. His mother was a KWC Performing Arts student and so was his older brother.

Castle and his family are from Australia. KWC Performing Arts recruited students from all across the globe.

Before KWC camp, Castle described himself as a reserved kid. Theater gave him confidence and friendships. KWC completely changed his life, he said.

“It’s really special to kind of have a send-off,” Castle said. “We know that this is the last one, so we can make it really special and put our all into it.”

Castle sat on the floor, legs crossed with the rest of the class. Participants clapped their hands to the rhythm of the song “Bruce” from the musical.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Riley Castle, 17, rehearses “Bruce,” a song from “Matilda the Musical” on July 29, 2024, at the Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

The state of the Fort Worth Community Arts Center’s building at 1300 Gendy St. led to the end of the company, Jung said.

A 2022 inspection report identified $26 million in necessary repairs to the building — a cost that is now closer to $30 million because of inflation. After city officials rejected proposals to redevelop the building this spring, nonprofit Arts Fort Worth announced in July that it will no longer manage the facility and plans to vacate by next summer.

“The dysfunction of this building led to the idea that we really can’t stay anymore. This is not feeding the soul of the art,” Jung said.

Kids Who Care will never really end, Jung said. She believes the lessons the kids have learned will carry on.

Throughout rehearsals, the kids recognized the inevitable as they practiced their lines and choreography: this is their last KWC performance. They still maintained a joyful atmosphere.

Camilo Diaz / Fort Worth Report Deborah Jung holds a “Matilda the Musical” vocal book. The play will be the closing chapter of KWC Performing Arts.

Camilo Diaz is a multimedia fellow at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at camilo.diaz@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

