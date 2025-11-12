KERA receives $15 million from The Addy Foundation to support capital campaign, new headquarters

The Addy Foundation is investing $15 million to support KERA's new headquarters and capital campaign, the station announced Wednesday.

In honor of the gift, KERA will name its headquarters after the North Texas-based philanthropic family foundation founded by Bill and Lydia Addy in 2015.

In a statement, Bill Addy, who's also a KERA board member and co-chair of its Capital Campaign Committee, called the station's work "essential to life here in North Texas."

“Our family is proud to invest in this incredible organization and community resource — and to ensure KERA’s services are here for decades to come,” Addy said.

The gift comes at a pivotal time for public media. Congress rescinded federal funding for public media stations in July, including KERA. That eliminated 8%, or $2.7 million, from the organization's annual budget.

KERA announced its $100 million capital campaign in January, with the goal of raising that money by 2027.

KERA was previously located on Harry Hines Boulevard for more than 65 years. The organization announced its partnership with Kaizen Development Partners in 2023 with plans to sell two-thirds of the land and create a new central facility for KERA on the remaining one-third of the property.

The land was officially sold to Kaizen earlier this year with plans to break ground in March 2026.

The company’s been temporarily headquartered at One Arts Plaza in Downtown Dallas while the new building is under construction. KERA’s radio operations currently broadcast out of WRR in Fair Park. KERA took over operations of the city-owned WRR in 2022.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.