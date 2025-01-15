KERA announces $100M capital campaign that includes new building, expanded newsroom

KERA, the public media organization serving North Texas, announced a $100 million capital campaign Wednesday that includes breaking ground on a new building and expanding its local newsroom.

The station, which began broadcasting on television in 1960 and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in radio, is expected to move out of its current building at 3000 Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas at the end of February and break ground on a new building adjacent to the Katy Trail on the northern end of KERA’s current property later this year.

In a statement, KERA President and CEO Nico Leone said the current facility no longer met the needs of the community.

“KERA has been a pillar of education and connection in North Texas for over 60 years,” Leone said. “But the needs of our audiences look very different than they did 60 years ago. Our region is growing rapidly, and technology is changing. North Texans need public media more than ever before.”

Wednesday’s announcement marks the largest investment for the organization since the acquisition of the Denton Record-Chronicle and the paper’s conversion to a nonprofit in 2023.

The station is partnering with Kaizen Development Partners on its new central location and engaged architecture firm Corgan on the design. The funding comes from KERA’s “Ground Breaking Capital Campaign” with a goal of raising $100 million by 2027. A KERA spokesperson declined to comment on how much has been raised so far.

The company’s temporary headquarters will be housed at One Arts Plaza in Downtown Dallas while the new building is under construction. KERA’s radio operations will broadcast out of WRR in Fair Park. KERA took over operations of the city-owned WRR in 2022.

“North Texas relies on KERA 24/7, and that’s not going to change during this time,” Leone said. “Our teams will still be here to provide the news, music, educational services and more that North Texas depends on from KERA.”

In addition to the move, KERA News 90.1 FM — the region’s NPR station — will also launch a local news show focused on issues within the region. Outside of the on-air broadcast, the as-of-now untitled show will include a podcast, newsletter and community events, among other things.

“This show will be built hand-in-hand with our community partners,” KERA Chief Relationship Officer Sylvia Komatsu said in a release. “Listeners will hear a variety of voices and perspectives from across North Texas, on subjects like health, education, business and arts and culture.”

The organization did not have a planned launch date for the show as of Wednesday.

The station said it also plans to increase its work in early childhood education through learning workshops, events, and services for families, educators and students weekly.

“This organization’s impact is truly unmatched in North Texas, and we must ensure its essential services are relevant and extraordinary for generations to come,” KERA Board of Directors Chair Gwen Echols said.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

