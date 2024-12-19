Here's what you need to know about Texas' new vehicle inspection law

A new state law says drivers will no longer need to get an annual vehicle safety inspection starting Jan. 1, 2025.

But in urban counties across Texas, emissions tests are still required to get that registration sticker.

Here's what you need to know about what that means when it comes to getting your vehicle registered.



What's changed

Texas is no longer requiring drivers to get a vehicle safety inspection in order to get their car registered with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

The state Legislature approved the change to the law during the last legislative session.

House Bill 3297 eliminated mandatory safety inspections for all noncommercial vehicles. Instead of an inspection, drivers will need to pay a $7.50 inspection replacement fee.

However, the state's 17 most populous counties will still require an emissions test in order to get a vehicle registered.

That means drivers in those counties still need to take their car to an inspection site annually.



What's an emissions test?

An emissions test consists of an engine and exhaust check, along with a visual inspection, to measure the amount of pollutants released meet the legal limit set by the state.

The test is required in certain Texas counties that are considered "nonattainment" for air quality pollutants. That includes most of North Texas, where the North Central Texas Council of Governments says ozone pollutants are out of compliance with federal standards.

"If you fail to get an emissions test, you've essentially failed to properly register your vehicle," said Anthony Moffa, an air quality planner with the council. "The penalty for that is as it always has been. You just get a ticket for an improperly registered vehicle."

The following counties will require emissions test for vehicle registration:



Brazoria

Collin

Dallas

Ellis

El Paso

Fort Bend

Galveston

Harris

Johnson

Kaufman

Montgomery

Parker

Rockwall

Tarrant

Travis

Williamson



Bexar County will also require an emissions test beginning in 2026.

So to recap, I do need to register my vehicle — and renew it annually?

Yes. And, said Sgt. Billy Ray with the Texas Department of Public Safety, you still need to keep up with maintenance, even if an inspection is no longer required.

"We urge people to still take care of their vehicles, still check your tires, make sure your brakes are working, headlights, tail lights and mirrors are still safe before you drive," he said.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .