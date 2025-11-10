North Texas mosque's EPIC City project gets a new name

The proposed development from the East Plano Islamic Center known as EPIC City may be getting a new name soon, according to a Collin County Judge Saturday.

Judge Chris Hill posted on social media EPIC City will now be called "The Meadow." Hill also attached a diagram of the planned development.

While no plans have been filed with the county yet, the project's corporate entity, Community Capital Partners, confirmed the name change to the Dallas Morning News Monday. Hill said on Facebook the group has filed or may soon file an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and will file a plan application with Collin County.

The name change comes after months of backlash from surrounding residents and state officials.

The project — a 402-acre development in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties, roughly 40 miles northeast of Dallas near the city of Josephine — would include a new mosque, more than 1,000 single and multi-family homes, a K-12 faith-based school, senior housing, an outreach center, commercial developments, sports facilities, and a community college. It was first proposed in November 2024.

But in March, Attorney General ken Paxton launched the first probe into the development, followed by three more state investigations and a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice over religious discrimination accusations.

The four state investigations include claims the project could be discriminating against non-Muslims in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act, along with alleging potential financial harm to investors , potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws, and operating illegal funeral services.

The federal probe was closed in June and The Texas Workforce Commission in September resolved all fair housing allegations.

Paxton in October claimed his office found evidence Community Capital Partners violated state and federal laws. His office requested the Texas State Securities Board — an agency responsible for protecting investors and enforcing the Texas Securities Act — review his office’s findings to file a lawsuit against the developers.

At the same time, EPIC filed its own suit against the Texas Funeral Service Commission for the right to perform services after the commission ordered the mosque to stop them earlier this year.

