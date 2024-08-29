© 2024 KERA News
H-E-B to break ground on another location in North Texas, this time in Irving

KERA | By Megan Cardona
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:46 AM CDT
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
The Texas-based grocery chain is set to open another location closer into the Metroplex as part of its growing North Texas expansion.

Texas grocery chain H-E-B said Wednesday its acquired land in Irving to build a Las Colinas store as part of its continued expansion in North Texas.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said in a statement the grocery store would bring 700 new jobs to the city's workforce.

Construction on the Las Colinas location is expected to start later this year, according to a news release. The company did not announce an estimated completion date but said additional details will be released closer to the store's opening.

The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain is more prevalent in South and Central Texas, but it has started expanding into North Texas in recent years.

Last year H-E-B opened stores in McKinney, Frisco and Allen. Its new location in Alliance opened in April to fanfare.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

Megan Cardona
Megan Cardona is a daily news reporter for KERA News. She was born and raised in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and previously worked at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
