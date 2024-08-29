H-E-B to break ground on another location in North Texas, this time in Irving

Texas grocery chain H-E-B said Wednesday its acquired land in Irving to build a Las Colinas store as part of its continued expansion in North Texas.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said in a statement the grocery store would bring 700 new jobs to the city's workforce.

Construction on the Las Colinas location is expected to start later this year, according to a news release. The company did not announce an estimated completion date but said additional details will be released closer to the store's opening.

The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain is more prevalent in South and Central Texas, but it has started expanding into North Texas in recent years.

Last year H-E-B opened stores in McKinney, Frisco and Allen. Its new location in Alliance opened in April to fanfare.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

