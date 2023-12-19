Southwest Airlines pilots one step closer to a new contract after more than 3 years negotiating

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has reached an agreement in principle with Southwest Airlines after three and a half years of negotiating with the Dallas-based carrier, the union announced Tuesday.

The next step in the process will be an agreement evaluation by SWAPA's 25-member board of directors, according to the pilots association.

If approved, the union's 11,000-plus pilot membership would then vote on the agreement.

"We are finally at a place where we think the value of our pilots and their productivity is being realized,” Murray said. “Our pilots and Southwest Airlines customers deserve security and confidence in our future and we believe that this contract achieves that.”

Southwest pilots join those with Delta, United and Fort Worth based American-Airlines, who all reached contract agreements this year.

"We are pleased to reach an Agreement in Principle with the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association for Southwest’s nearly 11,000 pilots," Chris Perry, Southwest Airlines Public Relations Consultant said in a statement. "The AIP is a key milestone in the process, and we look forward to the next steps."

Details on the contract were not available as of Tuesday.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

