Tarrant County prosecutors pursue their first fentanyl murder case

KERA | By Miranda Suarez
Published December 14, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST
A close-up photo of a hand holding a vial full of clear liquid against a dark blue background. The vial is labeled "FENTANYL."
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Va., June 6, 2017.

For the first time, Tarrant County prosecutors are taking advantage of a new state law that allows them to seek murder charges against anyone who provides a deadly dose of fentanyl to another person.

A grand jury has indicted Jacob Lindsay, 46, for murder, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Thursday. Prosecutors say Lindsay gave Brandon Harrison, 26, the fentanyl that killed him. Harrison died of fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity on Sept. 18, Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s records show.

Tarrant County’s new Narcotics Unit will prosecute the case. That’s a three-person team designed to go after fentanyl makers and distributors with “the stiffest sentences and fines possible.”

Narcotics Unit member Michael Ferry previously told KERA that the unit will focus on major cases, and prosecutors won’t use the new fentanyl murder law against everyone.

"If you're talking about a boyfriend giving a pill to a girlfriend, that's probably not a case that's appropriate for the murder charge,” he said.

At least 25 other states have similar laws, which are called drug-induced homicide laws. Texas’ version was written by State Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, and passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, The Texas Tribune reported.

Critics of drug-induced homicide laws say there’s no evidence that criminal prosecution reduces the supply of and demand for drugs.

This is not the first fentanyl murder charge in Texas under the new law.

In Montgomery County, outside Houston, law enforcement arrested James Carter-Smith Jr. in November and charged him with murder for supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an unnamed person.

Got a tip? Email Miranda Suarez at msuarez@kera.org. You can follow Miranda on Twitter @MirandaRSuarez.

Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is KERA’s Tarrant County accountability reporter. Before coming to North Texas, she was the Lee Ester News Fellow at Wisconsin Public Radio, where she covered statewide news from the capital city of Madison. Miranda is originally from Massachusetts and started her public radio career at WBUR in Boston.
