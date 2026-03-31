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Lucia's Maggie Huff in Dallas named James Beard Award finalist

KUT 90.5 | By Wynne Davis
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:25 PM CDT
Three silver award medals with an etching of a face sit on a table.
James Vitullo
/
James Beard Foundation
James Beard awards

Chefs and restaurants from Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and other cities across the state are up for different categories, including the recognition as best chef in the state.

Below are all the finalists and their nomination categories.

  • Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught, H Town Restaurant Group, Houston (Outstanding Restaurateur)
  • Mixtli, San Antonio (Outstanding Restaurant)
  • Adrian Torres, Maximo, West University Place (Emerging Chef)
  • Agnes and Sherman, Houston (Best New Restaurant)
  • Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Nicosi, San Antonio (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)
  • Maggie Huff, Lucia, Dallas (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)
  • June Rodil, March, Houston (Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service)
  • Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, JŪN, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Scott Girling, Osteria Il Muro, Denton (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Gabe Padilla and Melissa Padilla, Café Piro, Socorro (Best Chef: Texas)
  • Finn Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock (Best Chef: Texas)

Last year, Arjav Ezekiel of Birdie's won the award for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service.
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Arts & Culture James Beard FoundationRestaurantsFoodawards
Wynne Davis
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