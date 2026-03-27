How a 27-year-old upstart unseated longtime Texas House Democrat Chris Turner

The sole Democratic upset in this month’s Texas House primaries came out of southeast Tarrant County, over a message of generational change and upending the status quo.

In House District 101, 27-year-old Grand Prairie Mayor Pro Tem and City Council member Junior Ezeonu unseated state Rep. Chris Turner, an eight-term incumbent and former leader of the Texas House Democratic Caucus, with nearly 53% of the vote.

Ezeonu won the contest behind a surge in Democratic primary turnout and at a moment when Democratic voters are recoiling against the Trump administration and spoiling for fresh blood, both in and outside their party. With no Republican on the November ballot, Ezeonu is effectively the district’s representative-elect, putting him among the Texas House’s youngest members next legislative session.

“The Democratic Party needs change across the board, from federal, state to local, because we’re not meeting the moment,” Ezeonu said in an interview last week. “We need bold, younger leaders in politics to meet this moment, to talk about issues that affect everybody.”

Turner’s campaign, meanwhile, emphasized his experience at the front lines of Texas Democrats’ fight against “the extremism we see from MAGA Republicans, whether they be in Washington or Austin.” Turner spent three terms leading the House Democratic minority, including during their 2021 walkout over a GOP voting restrictions bill. He far outspent Ezeonu in the race, dropping $830,000 from the start of the year through election day compared to Ezeonu’s $71,000.

But “this was a change year,” said Matt Angle, a Democratic strategist in North Texas who supported Turner. “Any longtime incumbent was seen as establishment.”

Turner acknowledged that Democratic voters were “understandably frustrated” with the Democratic Party more broadly and see it as having failed to effectively counter President Donald Trump, making a straightforward message of change all the more resonant.

“Certainly we got caught up somewhat in that,” Turner said in an interview this week. “There is frustration that Democrats have not been effective enough at stopping (Republicans) from what they’re doing.”

How Ezeonu won

Ezeonu first won an at-large seat on the Grand Prairie City Council in 2021 at 22 years old, when he was still a college student at the University of Texas at Arlington. He was born in Nigeria, moved to the United States when he was 2 years old and attended Arlington ISD schools from elementary through high school.

He said he decided to run for the Texas House after Trump retook the White House in 2024. He called the election a “turning point” that told him the Democratic Party “needs change across the board, from federal, state to local,” because the party isn’t “meeting the mark for somebody like Trump to win again.”

Ezeonu called Turner “a great man” and said he had done “a decent job serving the district, for sure.” But he argued that he would bring new energy and a fresh perspective to the Texas House.

“Democratic voters are tired of the status quo in politics,” Ezeonu said.

Explosive Democratic turnout this primary election, driven in large part by the fiercely competitive U.S. Senate primary between state Rep. James Talarico and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, played a big factor in shaping the race.

The number of Democratic primary ballots cast this year for HD 101 roughly tripled that of the past four primary cycles, when Turner ran unopposed. The number of Democratic ballots cast in Tarrant County as a whole more than doubled from the last midterm election in 2022.

“We had deliberately communicated with a broad universe of voters, including a lot of people who were not typically Democratic primary voters, with the expectation that there would be a surge in turnout,” Turner said, arguing that many voters who went to the polls for the Senate race may not have been as tuned into down-ballot contests like his own. “What we didn’t predict — I don’t think anyone predicted — was just how big that turnout was, particularly in our part of Tarrant County.”

Though Crockett did not endorse a candidate in the race, Ezeonu tied his candidacy closely to her, posting photos with her on his social media pages and doorknocking and appearing by her side at events during early voting. Ezeonu called the Dallas congresswoman a “big mentor and supporter of mine throughout my time as a city council member.”

Crockett, whose congressional district includes parts of the Texas House seat, captured three-quarters of the vote in HD 101, beating Talarico in the district by over 52 percentage points, according to VoteHub. The enthusiasm and turnout Crockett ginned up among her base of voters, Angle argued, helped boost Ezeonu’s campaign.

“Junior very, very smartly slated up with her,” Angle said. “Jasmine provided the wind, but he had a sail up and he caught that wind.”

While Ezeonu and Turner both said they ran spirited, positive campaigns, a volunteer for Ezeonu’s campaign made the case for generational change by implicitly suggesting to voters at the polls that Turner, 53, could die in office, according to multiple people familiar with the remarks. The volunteer cited the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, who died in office last year while representing a Houston-based seat in Congress.

Ezeonu denied ever telling voters that Turner was too old or on the the brink of death.

“My volunteer said that Chris has been there for 15 years. He’s done a decent job, but he needs to retire or allow someone else to serve as well, because we don’t want people to serve in office their whole lives and then die one day,” Ezeonu said.

Ezeonu’s political history

Ezeonu was first inspired to get into politics in 2016 by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who was running at the time for the Democratic presidential nomination.

“That’s the school of thought that I come from — that big progressive vision for Texas,” Ezeonu said, describing himself as a “populist progressive” focused on issues like raising wages, funding public schools and making homeownership more affordable.

For his day job, Ezeonu works as a political consultant, helping elect candidates across the country who prioritize fighting climate change through a nonprofit called Climate Cabinet Action. He previously served as the field director for Democratic state Rep. Mihaela Plesa’s campaign in 2022, and he worked on former congressional candidate Kim Olson’s unsuccessful bid for Texas Democratic Party chair.

Ezeonu’s campaign highlighted his work on the Grand Prairie City Council to raise the minimum wage for city employees and to lower property taxes, and he underscored his understanding of local concerns as a “son of the soil.”

“I can’t wait on the sideline for the better days to happen,” he said. “I was a basketball player in high school — never believed in riding the bench. I got to get into games to make a difference. And that’s why I ran.”

Bessye Adams, a Democrat who serves alongside Ezeonu on the Grand Prairie City Council, called his campaign message “an extension of what he’s done on council.”

“We didn’t agree on everything, but we could sit down afterwards” and discuss disagreements, Adams said. “That is what he’s going to use in our state Capitol — he’s going to be able to literally cross the aisle and get a lot of work done.”

But Kurt Johnson, another Democrat on the Grand Prairie City Council, called Ezeonu a “sellout” to the GOP who wouldn’t stand up to Republican leadership in the House if it meant his own political advancement. Johnson said that Ezeonu once told him that he would run as a Republican if the GOP approached him with the right amount of money to support his campaign.

Ezeonu called the claim “100% a lie.”

“My future is not important to me when it comes to legislation,” he said. “What I care about is doing what’s right for my constituents and getting good things done for my constituents.”

Johnson “came after me because I wouldn’t be his lap dog,” Ezeonu added. “If you don’t play ball with him 100% and capitulate to his demands, he will try to remove you. That’s just how Kurt Johnson plays politics.”

Others praised Ezeonu as a promising young Democratic leader.

Democratic state Rep. Venton Jones of Dallas, whose district neighbors HD 101, said Turner will be “missed greatly” in the Legislature, but that he was confident his constituents were “in good hands.”

“I’ve seen (Ezeonu) being involved and being present in the community,” Jones said. “It’s amazing to see young leadership step up like that, and he doesn’t come out of nowhere. … He comes from service in the community and being connected with community.”

Turner called Ezeonu a “smart guy” and said he and his wife, Democratic consultant Lisa Turner, had supported Ezeonu’s 2021 bid for city council.

“He’s impressive, he’s obviously accomplished a lot in a short period of time,” Turner said. “It’s no small thing to get elected to an at-large city council seat when you’re in college, which is what he did. And he certainly ran a good campaign for state representative.”

Turner’s career in the House

After nearly 16 years in office, Turner said he was proud of the legislative work he had achieved for his district and the state, in addition to state funding he brought home to his district and his time leading House Democrats.

He highlighted bills he spearheaded on veterans’ issues, including the creation of a lottery game in 2009 that has raised $250 million for veterans’ services, and a constitutional amendment last year that extended property tax benefits to the surviving spouses of veterans. He pointed to his efforts over the past two legislative sessions to crack down on abuses at group homes serving Texans with intellectual and development disabilities. And he noted his work on higher education issues, serving as chair of the higher education committee for one session and working with state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, on making it easier for students to transfer course credits between schools.

Turner also reflected on his time as chair of the House Democratic Caucus from 2017 to 2022, which included the watershed 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats flipped 12 seats in the Texas House, and the 2021 quorum break. He said he was proud of his efforts to help elect other Democrats down the ballot, particularly in Tarrant County, one of the state’s major bellwether counties.

“There’s no question that it will be a loss in the Democratic caucus, because he brought leadership, he brought political judgment,” Angle said. “He’s somebody that understands both policy and politics.”

Over his eight terms, Turner said, the Texas House has gradually morphed from the chamber that valued the minority party’s voice to one increasingly driven by bareknuckled partisanship and Republican domination.

“The House in particular has become, in a lot of ways, less bipartisan over time. But there are still remnants of bipartisanship,” Turner said. “And to be effective, you have to look for those spots of bipartisanship and figure out where you can get in and try to make a difference on policy.”

Turner said he cared “deeply” about the state and the Democratic Party in Texas, and was still considering what’s next for him. But he added he was focused on transitioning his staff out of his office and continuing to provide constituent services through the end of his term this year.

“What I will be reflecting on today is the many voters who came up to me at the polls in the last two weeks and thanked me for helping them with a problem they were having,” Turner wrote on Facebook the day after the election. “As I think about those conversations, I’ll take satisfaction that I did what I set out to do some years ago: I decided to go into government because I wanted to find a way to help people.”

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