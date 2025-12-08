This week's holiday event guide: Reindeer games, red-neck tenors and decked-out dinosaurs

It seems like yesterday that we were handing out candy to witches and goblins, and now here we are donning our gay apparel looking for holiday merrymaking.

If you’re having trouble finding the best Fa-la-la-la festivities, let us help you out. We’ve created an event guide that highlights some of the best Yuletide fun around.

Here are our favorite picks for this week.



FESTIVALS/PARADES

HOLIDAYS AT THE HEARD

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum — 1 Nature Place, McKinney

When: Dec. 12-14 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $0-$17

For a unique spin on a traditional holiday light display, bundle up the family and head to the Heard Museum in McKinney. Twinkling light displays along a half-mile trail fit in perfectly with the sanctuary's natural beauty. Along the trail, you'll also see a 40-foot T. Rex and 13 new life-size dinosaurs from the museum's Dinosaurs Live! exhibit,



HOLIDAY VILLAGE: A RETURN TO CANDLELIGHT

Where: Old City Park—1515 South Harwood Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 13,14 from 5 - 9 p.m.

Cost: General admission, $10; children 12 and under, $5

The nighttime yuletide tradition returns for another season at Old City Park, Dallas’ first and oldest public park. Enjoy musical performances, shop artisan vendors, and tour the historic homes in the park along the candlelit paths. For the kids, there will be holiday crafts and visits with St. Nicholas.

ARLINGTON HOLIDAY LIGHTS PARADE & REINDEER GAMES

Where: Downtown Arlington — Parade steps off at 6 p.m. at the intersection of College and South streets

When: Dec. 13, 2 - 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grab the family and head to the festivities that start with reindeer games and pictures with Santa at the Hawkes Downtown Library and on the north lawn of the First Baptist Church of Arlington. Live entertainment at Levitt Pavilion follows. The parade steps off at the intersection of College and South streets, winds its way around downtown Arlington and concludes with a tree lighting at Founders Plaza.

FIESTA NAVIDEŇA

Where: Latino Cultural Center — 2600 Live Oak Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 14 , 2 - 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Latino Cultural Center teams up with Texas Folklife to celebrate holiday traditions from across Latin American. Enjoy live performances by Rondalla Romántica de Dallas, BombazoDFW, Tenochtitlan Ballet Folklórico, and the Matachines of Our Lady of Lourdes. The family-friendly event also includes free hot chocolate, pan dulce and hands-on arts and crafts.



HANUKKAH

FESTIVAL OF LIGHT BY WONDERGY

Where: Jewish Community Center of Dallas — 7900 Northaven Rd., Dallas

When: Dec. 14, 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $5, kids under 12 ; $18 for adults

This family-friendly show blends laser lights with music, fog and special effects to tell the Hanukkah story.

MENORAH LIGHTING AT GALLERIA DALLAS

Where: Galleria Dallas — 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

When: Dec. 14, 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Galleria Dallas celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with the lighting of a large-scale menorah located on Level 1 near Zara. Rabbi Andrew Paley from Temple Shalom delivers remarks at the ceremony before he lights the first candle of the menorah. The lighting is followed by a performance by Kol Shalom, Temple Shalom’s youth choir . Sufganiyot (jelly doughnuts) will be served. The remaining candles on the menorah will be lit nightly through Dec. 22.

CHANUKAH AT SOUTHLAKE TOWNE SQUARE

Where: Southlake Towne Square —1400 Main St., Southlake

When: Dec. 14 , 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Chabad of Southlake lights a giant coin menorah at the 11th annual Chanukah at Southlake Town Square. The evening also includes a firetruck gelt drop, ice skating, live entertainment and treats such as latkes and donuts.



THEATER

SCROOGE THE MUSICAL

Where: Courtyard Theatre — 1509 H Avenue, Plano

When: December 10 - 14

Cost: $20--$30

North Texas Performing Arts in Plano celebrates the 15th anniversary of its production of Scrooge the Musical.' The show closely follows its movie counterpart and stays true to the Dickens novel, but features new twists and changes to keep the story fresh. Be sure to arrive early for pre-show carols.

HOLIDAY INN

Where: Firehouse Theatre — 2535 Valley View Ln., Farmers Branch

When: Through Dec. 21

Cost: $38-$42

This stage adaptation of the beloved film classic tells the story of Jim, who leaves show business behind to settle down in a farmhouse in Connecticut. Along the way, he meets Linda and together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with performances to celebrate each holiday. The show features classic Irving Berlin songs like "White Christmas," "Steppin' Out with My Baby," "Heat Wave" and "Blue Skies."

STAR OF WONDER: A CAROL ANN CHRISTMAS

Where: Kalita Humphreys Theater —3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., Dallas

When: Through Dec. 14

Cost: $36-$61

Uptown Players opens its 24th season with a madcap musical revue. The troupe introduces audiences to Carol Ann Knipple — a larger-than-life diva whose North Dakota theater burned to the ground. Now, she's headed to Dallas—determined to stage a dazzling holiday extravaganza. Get to the show early and snap a holiday photo in the decorated lobby decked out in twinkling lights and seasonal sparkle.

A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Where: Granville Arts Center — 300 N. 5th St., Garland

When: Through Dec. 14

Cost: $16-$27

It's Christmas time in Tuna, Texas, the third-smallest town in the state and radio station news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on local holiday activities, including the town's annual Christmas Yard Display Contest, won 14 times in a row by Vera Carp. But a mysterious Christmas Phantom, known for vandalizing the yard displays, threatens to throw the current contest into turmoil. The holiday comedy features 24 characters all played by just two actors.



DANCE

NUTCRACKER! MAGICAL CHRISTMAS BALLET

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park — 909 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Dec. 12 & 13

Cost: $38-$81

The holiday ballet features an international cast that blends ballet with puppets, acrobatics and Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Dancing alongside the professional dancers are local children from The Dance Movement Company.

ESPRESSO NUTCRACKER

Where: Majestic Theater — 1925 Elm Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 13, 7 p.m.

Cost: $73-$88

Students from Dallas Black Dance Academy reimagine the classic story of Clara's visit to the Land of Snow and Sweets in this only Nutcracker of color experience in North Texas. During the hour-long narrated production, the Majestic Theatre in Dallas becomes a winter wonderland, and the Sugar Plum fairy reigns.



MUSIC

ELF IN CONCERT

Where: Will Rogers Auditorium — 3401 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $56-$91

Enjoy the tale of Buddy the Elf on the big screen while the music of John Debney’s score is played live to picture by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

CHRISTMAS POPS

Where: Meyerson Symphony Center – 2301 Flora St., Dallas

When: Dec. 12-14

Cost: $68-$211

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Children’s Chorus perform seasonal melodies and sing-along carols at this annual holiday concert. Special surprises include a visit from Santa and a sprinkle of snow.



RED-NECK TENORS HOLIDAY SHOW

Where: Plaza Theatre – 521 W. State St., Garland

When: Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $40

Don your Christmas mullet and head to Garland for the 3 Redneck Tenors Christmas SPEC-TAC-YULE-AR. These real-life Broadway and opera stars sing classic and "deep-fried" Christmas songs with comedic twists. The show includes both traditional carols like "Jingle Bells" and spoofs of songs like "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer."

TURTLE CREEK CHORAL ALL IS BRIGHT HOLIDAY CONCERT

Where: Broadway Baptist Church — 305 W. Broadway, Fort Worth

When: Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $50

Celebrate magic this season with the Turtle Creek Chorale's holiday concert. The annual tradition celebrates 45 years of delivering holiday favorites, new works and selections you might not expect on a holiday program.



ARTS & CRAFTS

GIRLS GONE MILD: COOKIE DECORATING + A MOVIE

Where: Worthington Hotel, Mezzanine Terrace– 235 Throckmorton St., Fort Worth

When: Dec. 14,1:30 p.m.

Cost: $38

Head to the Rooftop Cinema Club at the Worthington Hotel for a special girls-only cookie decorating experience. Each guest gets two pre-frosted sugar cookies with a mini paint palette to create your own edible watercolor designs. While you’re creating your edible masterpieces, you can also enjoy a screening of the Yuletide film, The Holiday. This is an 18+ event with seating on a first-come, first served basis.

CANDLE-MAKING WORKSHOP

Where: The Dime Store – 118 E McKinney St., Denton

When: Dec. 13, 6 p.m.

Cost: $50

You’ll create two one-of-a-kind candles using a wide variety of reclaimed vessels, wax color options and instructions on how create your own fragrances at this instructor led workshop.



