Feliz NaviDog! There’s tail-wagging fun at these 6 North Texas holiday festivals for dogs

Yuletide festivals especially for canines and their pet parents are popping up all over North Texas. They’re the perfect opportunity to grab a photo of your fur baby with Santa, shop for gifts for your four-legged friends, or just relax and take in the holiday with your best friend. So how about rewarding that very good boy (or girl) with a holiday festival tailored just for them?

Check out these paw-some picks happening around North Texas.

FELIZ NAVIDOG/FARMERS BRANCH

Where: Barney Wood Bark Park —14090HeartsidePlace, Farmers Branch

When: Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Head to Farmers Branch on Friday for a doggy-friendly holiday celebration filled with make & take holiday crafts, treats for pups and humans, a DJ and plenty of paw-some photo ops.

FELIZ NAVIDOG/LOS COLINAS

Where: Paws Colinas Dog Park — 1300 California Crossing Rd., Irving

When: Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Pet parents and their pups can ring in the holiday season with activities like a paw print ornament workshop, festive holiday photo ops and a costume contest where you and your doggo can win for best dressed holiday duo, ugliest sweater pair and most festive pup.

SANTA PAWS

Where: Mutts Canine Cantina — 2889 Cityplace West Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bring your pup into Mutts Canine Catina for fun, treats and a holiday photo with Santa. While you're there, enjoy festive cocktails and shop local at a Christmas-themed vendor market.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA & SNOW PLAY

Where: Uptown Pup— 2905Thomas St., Dallas

When: Dec.13 from 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: $54

Haute Dog Pet Photography will be snapping professional photos of Santa and your fur baby at this canine holiday festival. Fido can also frolic in real snow on the lawn and enjoy a carob-chip pup cup station. There’s hot chocolate and holiday shopping for pet parents .

HOWLIDAY AT THE SHACKS

Where: The Shacks at Austin Ranch—5800 Windhaven Pwy., The Colony

When: Dec.13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Celebrate the season with a tail-wagging festival that includes photos with Santa, sweet smooches at DFW Pug Rescue Kissing booth and a vendor market full of treats, toys and gifts for pets. While you’re there, settle in and enjoy music from Blake Cheek and treats from Shacks restaurants.

PAWS ON THE PRAIRIE: HOLIDAY EDITION

Where: Downtown Grand Prairie—300 W. Main St., Grand Prairie

When: Dec.20 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grab your pooch and head to downtown Grand Prairie for a holiday-themed pet parade. The winter festival for pets and people also includes a petting zoo, photo ops with Santa and a local vendor market where you can pick up last-minute Christmas gifts.

