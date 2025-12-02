8 events to celebrate 8 nights of Hanukkah in North Texas

North Texas is ready for Hanukkah 2025, which takes place Dec. 14 through Dec. 22. Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days and nights, commemorating the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem after it was taken back.

Here in Dallas-Fort Worth, there is a full slate of celebrations including menorah lightings, concerts, shows and markets.

Visit Go See DFW to find more holiday events throughout December. Check individual websites for prices, schedule changes and other updates.

JCC FESTIVAL OF LASER LIGHT BY WONDERGY

This Hanukkah tradition combines science, tradition and visual entertainment. It celebrates the miracle of light and features laser projections, hands-on learning and music.

DETAILS: Dec. 14 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, 7900 Northaven Road, Dallas. Tickets are $5 for kids and $18 for adults.

GALLERIA HANUKKAH MENORAH LIGHTING

Galleria Dallas is once again hosting a special Hanukkah event that features the lighting of the menorah. It occurs in front of Zara on level 1 of the mall.

DETAILS: Dec. 14 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free.

THE MACCABEATS - PRE-HANUKKAH CONCERT

The Maccabeats will host a pre-Hanukkah concert. Come listen to the tunes from the 11-man group. There will also be glowsticks, chocolate Hanukkah gelt and wooden dreidels.

DETAILS: Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Aaron Family Main Sanctuary, 9401 Douglas Ave., Dallas. General Admission is $25.

CHANUKAH AT SOUTHLAKE TOWN SQUARE 2025

Celebrate the eight days of Hanukkah in Southlake, with a firetruck gelt drop, ice skating, the lighting of a giant coin menorah, crafts and a DJ.

DETAILS: Dec. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Southlake Town Square, 285 Grand Ave., Southlake. Free.

CHANUKAH MENORAH LIGHTING AT WILLOW BEND

The Shops at Willow Bend is hosting a Hanukkah celebration featuring a performance by Hasidic songwriter and rapper Ari Lesser. Other festivities include an interactive Hanukkah graffiti wall, necklaces, cookies and a menorah lighting.

DETAILS: Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. at The Shops at Willow Bend Restaurant District, 2405 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Free.

CHABAD OF FRISCO CHANUKAH CELEBRATION AT THE STAR

At the 12th annual community Hanukkah celebration at The Star, Alex Clare will perform. There will be Hanukkah crafts, dreidels, gelt, activities for kids and a pop-up Hanukkah shop.

DETAILS: Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. at The Star in Frisco, 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco. Free.

PRESTON ROYAL BRANCH LIBRARY CHANUKAH

Connect and celebrate the Hanukkah spirit at this family-friendly event. There will be a story time, crafts, photo wall, scavenger hunt and local Jewish organizations and creators.

DETAILS: Dec. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Preston Royal Branch Library, 5626 Royal Lane, Dallas. Free.

HANUKKAH MENORAH LIGHTING AT CITYLINE

The Festival of Lights will be celebrated with the lighting of Richardson’s largest menorah. Enjoy festive music, delicious treats and fun activities for the whole family.

DETAILS: Dec. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at CityLine Plaza, 1150 State St., Richardson. Free.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.