This week's guide to North Texas holiday festivals, concerts and even a Christmas cruise

December is coming in hot with the Fa-La-La-La season kicking into high gear.

There are lots of holiday events going on right now in the North Texas area, but where do you find them? And how do you choose?

Good news! We are here to help with our weekly holiday event guide. We’ve scoured the internet looking for the best holiday events, so you don’t have to.

Take a look at our favorite picks happening this week.

LIGHTS

CHRISTMAS CRUISE

Where: Lynn Creek Marina at Joe Pool Lake — 5700 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Grand Prairie

When: Nightly at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. through Jan. 1

Cost: Adults $25; kids under 13, $10

Looking for a unique way to experience the holiday lights? Climb aboard the Wave Party boat for a Christmas cruise around Joe Pool Lake, where you get a lakeside view of Prairie Lights at Lynn Creek Park. The two-story party boat is all decked out with lights and holiday music and there's hot chocolate and cookies to enjoy on the 60-minute cruise, or you can BYOB your own drinks.

HOLIDAY TREE LIGHTINGS & FESTIVALS

DENTON HOLIDAY LIGHTING & WASSILL FESTIVAL

Where: Downtown Denton, Quakertown Park & Denton Civic Center

When: Wassill Festival Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m.; Holiday Lighting Dec. 6 from 3-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Downtown Denton will get lit this Saturday. The community gets together on the Courthouse lawn at 5:30 and sings until the flip of the switch, when the Courthouse and the surrounding downtown area light up. Afterwards, enjoy a night of live entertainment, dancing, a trackless train, a snow hill and visits with Santa.

The Holiday Lighting Celebration coincides with another Denton holiday tradition--Wassail Weekend. That's when downtown merchants stir up their wassail recipes (a fancy word for hot cider) and serve it to tasters on Friday night. Tasting is free and open to all. After you’re done tasting, cast a vote for your favorite at the wassail competition.

DECK THE PLAZA

Where: Dallas City Hall Plaza — 1500 Marilla Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 5 from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Grab the family and head to Dallas City Hall for a free holiday celebration. The 50-foot-tall holiday tree will be lit at 5:45 p.m. on the plaza at Dallas City Hall. Afterwards, enjoy live entertainment, take a ride down a real snow hill, and say hello to Santa Claus and special interactive characters. The evening culminates in a fireworks show displayed from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Arena.

Dallas Holiday Parade The Dallas Holiday Parade features floats, marching bands, and giant balloons.

PARADES

DALLAS HOLIDAY PARADE

Where: Downtown Dallas, at the intersection of Houston and Commerce Streets

When: Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free; bleacher seats available for $35.50

The annual Dallas Holiday Parade happens this Saturday morning in downtown Dallas. The parade draws an estimated 500,000 spectators and features marching bands, giant helium balloons, floats and unique performances.

THEATER

BLACK NATIVITY

Where: Bishop Arts Theatre Center—215 South Tyler Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 4-21

Cost: $20-$35

Bishop Arts Theatre retells the story of the Nativity through the lens of the African American community. The production combines Langston Hughes's poetry with gospel music, dance, and spoken word.

THE GAME’S AFOOT or HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAY

Where: Theatre Arlington — 305 West Main Street, Arlington

When: December 5 - 21

Cost: $30-$35

Theatre Arlington presents a hilarious holiday whodunit. Set in December 1936, it follows Broadway star William Gillette, who's admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes. When one of his fellow cast members is stabbed to death in his Connecticut castle, Gillette assumes the Holmes persona to track down the killer before the next victim appears.

Buffy1982/Shutterstock

DANCE

THE NUTCRACKER

Where: Moody Performance Hall — 2520 Flora Street, Dallas

When: Dec. 4-7

Cost: $27-$85

Avant Chamber Ballet tells the story of Clara and her adventures through the Land of Sweets this weekend at Moody Performance Hall in Dallas. The holiday ballet, by choreographer Paul Mejia, includes music from a live orchestra and a professional cast of dancers. For the Sunday matinee, there's the "Short & Sweet" Nutcracker. This one-hour version is the perfect introduction for younger audiences or those who need a sensory-friendly performance.

ROCKEFELLER CHRISTMAS AT THE MAJESTIC

Where: Majestic Theater —1925 Elm St., Dallas

When: Dec. 6 & 7

Cost: $32-$89

The Dallas Conservatory will put you in a New York state of mind at the 18th Annual Rockefeller Christmas. The holiday show features jazz and hip-hop dancing, singing and Act II of The Nutcracker--complete with live gingerbread children and snow falling on stage.

THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE NUTCRACKER

Where: Texas Theatre – 231 Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

When: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $19.75-$25

Bishop Street Ballet's performance of The Nightmare Before Nutcracker is a gothic twist on Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet. The troupe is accompanied by The Invincible Czars, a band known for its blend of rock, classical, and cinematic sounds. Stick around after the show for a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Ruslan Lytvyn / Shutterstock

MUSIC

VIENNA LIGHT ORCHESTRA: CHRISTMAS TOUR 2025

Where: Music Hall at Fair Park — 901 1st Ave., Dallas

When: Dec. 6 at 7 p.m

Cost: Check the website for ticket prices

Broadway Dallas hosts this Yuletide concert, which transforms the Music Hall at Fair Park into a magical, candlelit space. Experience world-class musicians and vocalists perform holiday classics such as White Christmas, Holy Night, Ave Maria, Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Song and many others, among 2000 flickering candles.

A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS SHOW WITH RICKI DEREK

Where: Palace Theatre — 300 S. Main St., Grapevine

When: Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

Cost: $34

If you're feeling nostalgic for swingin’ holidays of the past, you won't want to miss The Merry Little Christmas Show. Ricki Derek and his Ho, Ho, Ho Orchestra draw inspiration from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Bing Crosby’s Christmas TV specials in this one-night-only performance.

THE BROADWAY SERIES 43RD ANNUAL MESSIAH SING

Where: Broadway Baptist Church— 305 W. Broadway, Fort Worth

When: December 7 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Experience the unique opportunity to sing along on the choruses from Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by musicians from the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Scores are provided or bring your own.

Shutterstock

ARTS & CRAFTS

WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP

Where: Craft and Growler — 3601 Parry Ave., Dallas

When: Nov. 3

Cost: $65-$80

Make sure your front door is properly decked with this festive DIY workshop. Participants 21 and up can enjoy holiday music and vibes while creating a one-of-a-kind wreath in either classic red and gold or a soft neutral winter gold. No experience is necessary, and all the supplies you will need are provided.

