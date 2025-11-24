A gift for the eyes: 29 D-FW holiday and Christmas light sites in Frisco, Dallas and more

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in North Texas. When the sun goes down, the holiday exhibits and neighborhood streets will soon come alive (and glow) with holiday cheer. Here are 29 places to find Christmas lights and more festive fun in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Check individual websites for safety policies, schedule changes and other updates for these North Texas events, and visit Go See DFW for more holiday highlights all season long.

HOLIDAYS AT HERITAGE

The Heritage District in Irving will be decked out in holiday cheer and lights. Attend the annual holiday parade, tree lighting and holiday drone light show that kicks off the Holidays at Heritage series.

DETAILS: Open nightly during the weekends from Dec. 6 through 20 at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St., Irving. Free.

PRAIRIE LIGHTS

A drive-through holiday light experience that has 4 million lights along a 2-mile path. This year, there will be hundreds of new displays. Plus, there will be the signature holiday village with free carnival rides, shopping, concessions, photos with Santa and a magical walk-through forest.

DETAILS: Open nightly from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. at Lynn Creek Park, 5610 Lake Ridge Pkwy., Grand Prairie. General admission is $50 per car and the fast pass is $149 per car.

Tom Fox/Staff Photographer / The Dallas Morning News Grand Prairie has a new drive-through holiday light display. Here a family traverses the Light Park which features a 1-mile display synced to Christmas music that can be heard on a special station at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas, Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Here (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News)

CHRISTMAS IN THE SQUARE

For 20 years, Frisco Square has hosted the largest choreographed light show in North Texas, which is choreographed by Jess Trykoski. Visitors can tune in to 107.3 FM on their car radio and listen to music while they walk around looking at the lights. There will also be an outdoor ice rink, visits with Santa, horse carriage rides and more.

DETAILS: Open Nov. 21 through Jan. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Frisco Square, 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco. The Choregraphed Light Show is free. Other activities range from $5 to $30.

CITYLINE LIGHTS

The CityLine Plaza will be illuminated with more than half a million holiday lights. There will also be an 18-foot Christmas tree where families and friends can take photos.

DETAILS: Nov. 17 through Jan. 4, 2026, at CityLine Plaza, 1150 State St., Richardson. Free.

THE LIGHT PARK

Grab the kids, pile into the minivan and check out this holiday drive-through experience in Arlington, Frisco and now, Little Elm. Each venue features a milelong wonderland full of millions of synchronized LEDs, displays, glowing tunnels, twinkling trees and music by DJ Polar Ice. Pets are welcome, and festive food and drinks for sale.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov.7 through Jan. 4, 2026, in the evening at Hurricane Harbor Arlington, 1800 E. Lamar Blvd., Arlington; Riders Field, 7300 Rough Riders Trail, Frisco; and Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Pkwy., Little Elm. Tickets, $29.99 per vehicle, will rise to $60 per vehicle in November.

CHRISTMASTIME IN TEXAS

This immersive drive-through Christmas lights experience in Joshua, includes bright and colorful lights, holiday displays and scenery. Visitors can come in vehicles of all sizes and enjoy the cheerful scenery from the comfort of their car.

DETAILS: Open Nov. 27 through Dec. 27 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 5801 Country Road 904Z, Joshua. Price per vehicle ranges from $37.30 to $87.30.

DALLAS ZOO LIGHTS

At the glowing wonderland, there will be over 2 million lights. There will also be lanterns, Destination Dinosaur, holiday-themed photo-ops, musical performances and Santa. Attendees can also reserve a brand-new igloo for 90 minutes that can hold up to six people.

DETAILS: Open Nov. 14 through Jan. 4, 2026, at the Dallas Zoo, 650 S R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas. General admission to the zoo is $18 and the Dallas Zoo Lights event is an extra $10, free for members. Parking is $14.

Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo Lights features more than 2 million lights, glowing animals and photo ops aplenty. It runs through Jan. 4 at the zoo.

LIGHTS AT LEGACY

Enjoy twinkling lights, complimentary train rides, inflatables, photo opportunities, toy solider stilt walkers, little drummer boys, live entertainment and samples from retailers and restaurants. There will also be Santa photos for $30.

DETAILS: Nov. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Shops at Legacy West, 5741 Legacy Drive, Plano. Free.

TCU CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING & CONCERT

Texas Christian University will be joining in on the holiday cheer by hosting its annual tradition of lighting up TCU’s 50-foot-tall Christmas tree. There will by concert performances, SuperFrog Santa and a fireworks presentation.

DETAILS: Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at TCU Campus Commons, 2901 Stadium Drive, Fort Worth. Free.

FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN

Step into whimsical Christmas in the Garden, which has a mile-long trail illuminated by thousands of lights. The trail also features custom-designed light installations set against the serene backdrop of nature.

DETAILS: Open daily from Nov. 21 through Jan. 4, 2026, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. $20 for adults, $13 for ages 3-12, free for 2 and younger. On-site parking is $25 in advance. Anytime passes are $58 and include on-site parking.

KLYDE WARREN PARK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Klyde Warren Park will be decked out in Christmas cheer and will be lit up by the iconic Mayor’s Tree. The tree-lighting celebration will be full of activities, such as face painting, crafts, game, a story time with Mrs. Claus and photos with Santa.

DETAILS: The tree-lighting celebration will be Dec. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Dallas. Free.

Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News The Klyde Warren Park Christmas tree adds some sparkle to downtown Dallas.

THE TRAINS AT NORTHPARK

The Trains at NorthPark have supported the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas for over 25 years. It features over 600 trains traversing 1,600 feet of track to depict a cross-country trip. This year’s exhibit will have a sensory-friendly day, as well as an experience inspired by S.T.E.A.M.

DETAILS: Nov. 15 through Jan. 4, 2026, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children and $5 for seniors.

CHRISTMAS AT THE ANATOLE

Spend Christmas at the Anatole and enjoy bounce houses, an inflatable maze, a trackless train, festive crafts and story time in Mrs. Claus’ Library. Plus attendees can ice skate for one hour.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Jan. 4, 2026, open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway, Dallas. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for children.

SANTALAND AND SNOWDAY AT GALLERIA DALLAS

SNOWDAY is an indoor immersive holiday experience that is an imaginative wonderland. It features holiday photo ops, interactive rooms and more Christmas fun. Visitors can also check out the Santaland Express at Santaland and visit Santa Claus.

DETAILS: Santaland will be open Nov. 14 through Dec. 24, and SNOWDAY will be open from Nov. 14 through Jan. 4 at Galleria Dallas, 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Santaland tickets are $15.95 for adults and $22.95 for children 12 and under. SNOWDAY tickets are $29.95 for adults and $19.95 for children ages four to 12.

DEERFIELD CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Celebrate the holidays by exploring the Deerfield Christmas Lights in Plano. Visitors can either go on a walking tour, driving tour or ride on a horse-drawn carriage through the neighborhood lights and decorations.

DETAILS: Dec. 1-30 from 7 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 to 11 p.m. on the weekend at the Deerfield neighborhood located between Preston and Coit roads, Plano. Free.

VITRUVIAN LIGHTS

Lights of every color will line the trees at Vitruvian Park. Take a stroll around this holiday wonderland for free while enjoying live performances by Limelight the band and Dallas String quartet on special nights.

DETAILS: Open daily Nov. 22 through Jan. 1 from 5 to 11 p.m. at Vitruvian Park, 3966 Vitruvian Way, Addison. Free.

Nathan Hunsinger/Special Contributor / The Dallas Morning News Addison’s Vitruvian Lights, which features more than 550 illuminated trees wrapped in 1.5 million sparkling LED lights, will be open Nov. 18 through Jan. 1.

MERRY AND BRIGHT CHRISTMAS DRONE SHOW

Grapevine will be taking Christmas to new heights with its Christmas drone show made up of over 400 drones. The show will last 10 minutes and can be seen from Hudgins Street to Worth Street.

DETAILS: Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. at Historic Main Street, Grapevine. Free.

COCA-COLA’S CLASSIC CHRISTMAS

There is something for everyone at the Coca Cola Classic Christmas. Activities include walking trails, refreshment ridge, photo-ops, the Coca-Cola Truck Bar, Cinemark Theater and the Home Depot craft corner. Along with outdoor ice skating, light sculptures, live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus and the Snow Slide Adventure.

DETAILS: Open Nov. 21 through Dec. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Dallas Midtown, 13101 Preston Road, Dallas. Tickets range from $21 to $29, depending on the day.

HIGHLAND PARK CHRISTMAS LIGHTS

Take a tour of the annual holiday tradition, Highland Park’s Christmas lights. Instead of driving the neighborhood, get in the spirit of the season by riding in a horse-drawn carriage.

DETAILS: During the month of December at Highland Park, Dallas. Free to drive around.

THE COLONY CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Listen to the music from 99.9 FM and watch the choreographed light show every evening.

DETAILS: Dec. 6 through Jan. 4 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 10:50 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Central Fire Station, 4900 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony. Free.

THE LIGHTS AT INTERLOCHEN

During the month of December the Lake Interlochen community showcases its Christmas decor. Visitors can drive and walk through the 40-year holiday tradition. The entrance is at Westwood Drive and the exit on Bowen Road.

DETAILS: Dec. 1-31 at Westwood Drive, Arlington. Free.

TIANYU LIGHTS FESTIVAL

Experience a unique lantern festival experience inspired by Koda’s Adventure to the Magical Ocean. There will be lots to see, including the Starlit Farm, Magic Ocean, live cultural performances, handicraft marketplace and an interactive playground.

DETAILS: Nov. 7 through Jan. 18, Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre Festival Grounds, 1150 Pollock Place, Grand Prairie. Admission is free for infants, $16 for children 3 to 11 and $23 general admission Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and $20 for children 3 to 11 and $26 general admission Friday and Saturday.

LIGHTS ON THE FARM

Walk along a scenic quarter-mile path through 1 million lights and festive holiday displays. Take holiday pics and meet Santa Claus while eating holiday treats. There will also be themed nights like galaxy night, Grinch night and holiday pajama night.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Dec. 28 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Heritage Farmstead Museum, 1900 W. 15th St., Plano. Tickets are free for children 2 and under, $11.94 for ages 3 to 12 and $17.06 for 13 and older.

FORT WORTH PARADE OF LIGHTS

The streets of downtown Fort Worth will come to life with the annual parade of lights. It begins at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton streets and will proceed east on Weatherford. There will be over 100 vibrant floats.

DETAILS: Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Weatherford and Throckmorton streets in downtown Fort Worth. Free.

GRAPEVINE CHRISTMAS

The official Christmas Capital of Texas will be decorated in holiday cheer and lots of lights and decor. There will be over 1,400 events happening during The 40 Days of Christmas. Some stand-out attractions include Santa’s North Pole Express, the Christmas Wine Train and the Peace Plaza ice skating rink.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Dec. 30 in Grapevine. Price varies on activity.

CHRISTMAS AT THE GALLERIA

The Galleria indoor Christmas tree is known as America’s tallest indoor Christmas tree, towering over a skating rink at Galleria Dallas. It is decorated with over 15,000 ornaments, 200,000 programmable LED lights, and a brand-new 10-foot LED star. Throughout the season, there will be family-friendly events such as a Hannukah Menorah Lighting on Dec. 29, pet-and-Santa photo opportunities, and performances by over 60 local groups.

DETAILS: Nov. 28 through Dec. 24. Hours vary. 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas. Free.

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / The Dallas Morning News People skate around a Christmas tree at Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Dallas.

HOLIDAYS AT THE ARBORETUM

This will be the 11th year the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit is being celebrated at Holidays at the Arboretum. The classic Christmas song “The 12 Days of Christmas” comes to life with a dozen meticulously crafted gazebos, each designed to represent a different part of the carol.

DETAILS: Nov. 11 through Jan. 4. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. Holiday at night general admission ranges from $35 to $40. Arboretum members $20 to $25.

Chitose Suzuki/Staff Photographer / The Dallas Morning News Visitors listen as Members of the Turtle Creek Chorale sing during “ Holiday at the Arboretum,” at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Dallas.

HOLIDAY IN THE PARK

Six Flags Over Texas welcomes the holiday season with festive train rides, Victorian carolers, Santa Claus lighting the 70-foot-tall Christmas tree every night, the new Christmas haunted attraction Krampus’ Holiday House of Horrors, and light and ornament displays like Gingerbread Lane and Candy Cane Forest. Along with plenty of rides, the park will also feature seasonal performances and sell s’mores and other treats.

DETAILS: Nov. 23 through Jan. 4, 2026. Open from noon to 9 p.m. on select days. 2201 Road to Six Flags, Arlington. $45-$90, free for kids 2 and younger. Upgrades available on the website. Parking is $40-$50.

ICE! AT THE GAYLORD TEXAS

ICE! at the Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine is one of the most popular holiday customs in Dallas-Fort Worth. The 17,500-square-foot winter walk-through at the resort in North Texas has been spreading Christmas cheer since 2005. The resort announced that the movie Elf will serve as the inspiration for this year’s ICE! theme.

DETAILS: Nov. 14, 2025, through Jan. 4, 2026, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, 1501 Gaylord Trail, Grapevine. Admission to the ICE! exhibit starts at $28.99 for visitors 12 and older and $19.99 for younger kids.

Courtesy of Gaylord Texan Resort The beloved Christmas tradition, ICE!, returns to Gaylord Texas Resort and will be featuring the holiday classic 'Elf'.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.