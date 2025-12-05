Free things to do with kids for Christmas, holidays at Dallas’ NorthPark Center

If you’re looking for free things to do with kids over their holiday break, there’s no shortage of fun activities in Dallas-Fort Worth. One holiday hot spot is NorthPark Center, which has free performances and events appropriate for the whole family, along with seasonal decor to set the scene.

NorthPark has seen “unprecedented” crowds already this year for its daily “Stories and Songs with Santa” and “Sights and Sounds of the Season,” according to Shelby Foster, who works in marketing for the shopping mall. That means arriving early is key.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events focused on Christmas and the holidays:

FORT WORTH SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA HOLIDAY CONCERT

The concert will feature all of the Christmas classics performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Seating is first come, first served. Parents can enjoy wine from Italian market Eataly while listening to the music with their kids.

Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. on Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

STORIES AND SONGS WITH SANTA

Kids can learn more about what life is like at the North Pole from Santa himself when they visit him at his cottage. Santa will perform songs and tell intriguing tales.

Daily through Dec. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

Courtesy of NorthPark Center The largest gingerbread house exhibit is located inside the NorthPark Center.

SCROOGE PUPPET THEATRE

The beloved Christmas character Scrooge will host a daily puppet show filled with fresh songs, jokes and playful banter. Let the kids enjoy a visit with Scrooge while you take care of your Christmas shopping.

Daily through Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday on Level One in NorthCourt, between Nordstrom and Macy’s.

THE TALE OF THE YETI’S CHRISTMAS SPAGHETTI

Here’s a Christmas tale your kids won’t want to miss. Santa fears that a massive storm might cancel Christmas, so he calls on his elves and a mysterious yeti to help save the holiday.

Every half-hour through Dec. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

Other kid-friendly attractions at the mall include a 6-foot-tall Lego Santa, the Candy Santa and Pecan Reindeer installation that has been a special part of NorthPark’s holiday traditions since 1965, and one of the biggest gingerbread house exhibits in North Texas.

