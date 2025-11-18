Dave Chappelle to headline opening night of new North Texas comedy club in December

Punch Line Comedy Club will open a new location in Irving, and stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will headline for its grand opening on Dec. 17 and 18.

“Dave is an old friend of Punch Line,” said Amanda Kyser, head of operations at Punch Line Comedy Clubs. “And we’ve been honored to have had him open all of our newer locations, starting in Philadelphia in 2016, then Houston in 2024, and now Irving.”

For nearly five decades, Punch Line Comedy Club has prided itself on being a place where comics could grow. In addition to Dave Chappelle, Punch Line’s stages have seen early sets from huge comics like Ali Wong, Patton Oswalt, Margaret Cho, Gabriel Iglesias and John Mulaney, long before they became household names.

Kyser says Punch Line Irving will be a hub for the comedy community, where comics feel at home and fans get to see them up close.

The Irving comedy club, which marks the second Texas location, will feature 240 seats. There will also be a bar, called Callback, a patio and a menu of elevated food and beverage options.

“Irving, and the greater D-FW area, has a vibrant, supportive audience and a diverse pipeline of local comics,” Kyser said. “Punch Line Irving is our commitment to helping that scene continue to flourish.”

Following Chappelle’s four shows, fans can expect a lineup of more than 350 shows annually. The club is expected to bring in a mix of household names, national touring acts and rising stars in the North Texas community.

Some upcoming headliners include Leslie Jones, Andy Huggins and Steph Tolev. Punch Line will continue announcing new shows on a rolling basis throughout the year. Tickets for regular shows range from $25 to $35, though general admission for Chappelle’s shows is $250.

Tickets to Chappelle’s shows go on sale on Nov. 19 and can be purchased through the Punch Line Irving website.

Details: Dec. 17 and 18 at Punch Line Irving Comedy Club, 310 W. Las Colinas Blvd., Suite 130, Irving. General admission tickets are $250.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.