Legendary film director John Waters brings his ‘unleashed’ sense of humor to Dallas

As a director, author, raconteur and stand-up comedian, John Waters has made an indelible mark on American culture in all its trashiness and glory.

So who better to be this year’s honoree at the Unleashed LGBTQ+ Festival in Dallas? Founded in 2021 by activist Wesley Smoot as a kind of “Gay SXSW,” the event has held one virtual and three live editions. With past participants ranging from stars of Queer Eye and Pose to industry experts, there’s no denying Waters is one of the biggest guests to grace the festival’s stage, and he’s thrilled to be coming.

“It’s the perfect title for me,” he says of the event’s name, “because I’m fully unleashed. ... They might come drop a net on all of us that night!”

As usual, Waters is joking, but during a Sept. 19 ceremony for a Lifetime Achievement Award, he will no doubt tackle serious topics with his trademark wit. After all, this is a man who has pushed against societal norms since the beginning of his career and been rewarded — if not with Oscars, at least Criterion film releases and an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibition. A big reason why is his ability to milk even the most sacred cows, including in movies such as Pink Flamingos and Hairspray.

“In my stand-up, I have a lot of what I call funny terrorism,” he says. “Like what the yippies did in the ’60s. ... I’m not a separatist — I read The Wall Street Journal to read what smart people think and the New York Post to read what dumb people think. You have to have a dialogue and keep making jokes — you’ve got to do a joyous rebellion no matter what.”

Details

Unleashed LGBTQ+ presents “In Conversation With John Waters” moderated by Brad Pritchett on Sept. 19 at the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave., Dallas. Tickets are still available. unleashedlgbtq.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.