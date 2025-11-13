Ward Richmond raises a glass to sobriety with ‘Big Addict Energy’

The long-dormant Boys Named Sue are stirring again — at least in spirit. Singer Ward Richmond has reunited with his old bandmate John Pedigo, who produced Richmond’s new solo album, Big Addict Energy, out now on Idol Records. The first single, “The Non-Alcoholic Beer Drinkin’ Man,” is a hoot – a finger-snapping country-rocker full of “drunk dreams” about imbibing with Beyoncé and Anthony Bourdain.

When he’s not singing about sobriety and love, Richmond hosts a podcast and works as a real estate broker. Pedigo’s got his hands full, too: he’s opened Barnito Studio, a production space in East Dallas, and, with his partner Robin Gill, bought AllGood Café, the beloved Deep Ellum restaurant/music venue whose credo promises “It’s like going to Austin without having to go through Waco.”

Pedigo, along with members of the Old 97’s and New Bohemians, will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at Sons of Herman Hall for Mike Snider’s “Aloha Party.” The AllGood proprietor and concert promoter recently announced he’s retiring. Admission is free.

