Singer-guitarist Max Poscente joins more than 100 artists performing at Deep Ellum Block Party

Maybe it’s something in the drywall. Singer-guitarist Max Poscente grew up in the same Lakewood house where a young Steve Miller once rattled the walls in the 1950s. Now living in California, Poscente makes well-crafted, semi-psychedelic rock with his five-piece band About You.

The group’s debut album, due out Feb. 7, includes “What If I Could,” featuring a striking video by Gerald Sullivan and Robert Yeoman, collaborators of filmmaker Wes Anderson. Another just-released song, “Sunny,” is a dramatic strut about overcoming depression. In a statement, Poscente called it “an allegory for wanting to live. It’s not about pretending things are OK — it’s about holding onto the hope that they can be.”

Poscente returns to Dallas for a trio of shows: Nov. 21 at Sons of Hermann Hall (Zounds Sounds festival), Nov. 22 at Trees (as part of the Deep Ellum Block Party) and Dec. 30 at the Kessler Theater (opening for Seryn).

Now in its second year, the Block Party is a free all-day event featuring country singer Joshua Ray Walker, the rock band Mothership and more than 100 acts performing at more than 20 venues. The party starts at noon and includes live mural creations, an artist’s market and a wine walk. www.deepellumblockparty.com

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

