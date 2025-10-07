Band crawl against fentanyl to take place in Deep Ellum on Oct. 18

The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market. Three Links. Reno’s Chop Shop.

On Oct. 18, these will be three stops on the second annual Band Crawl Against Fentanyl in Deep Ellum. Hosted by the nonprofit Livegy, the event will raise awareness about fentanyl, which has led to a surge of deaths among people under the age of 35 over the last decade.

Visitors will be able to see live bands at the three venues, street performers and naloxone distribution and training as an extension of the Deep Ellum Outdoor Saturday Market.

At the Dallas City Limits Mobile Stage, musicians from across North Texas will perform throughout the event.

The crawl will open at 2 p.m. at Three Links where band Boha Tribe will play their soul-rooted acoustic fusion of flute, hand percussion and harmonies. Then at 3 p.m., Dallas-based indie/alternative duo Giovanni Alvizo and Carson Olivarez of Neon Swami will perform.

Concertgoers can then drop by Reno’s Chop Shop for punk and alt rock. At 3:30 p.m., Punktronica will open Reno’s with synthwave, drum and bass and punk electronic hybrid. Then at 4:30 p.m., the four-piece Dallas rock group Eleventeen will return to the stage after a recent rebrand following decades of jamming since the late ’90s.

Finally, at 5 p.m. the Cayuga Allstars will take the Dallas City Limits Mobile Stage, bringing the sounds of cumbia and Latin fusion to the crawl.

Details

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Deep Ellum, 100-199 N. Crowdus St.

