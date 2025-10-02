‘Rocky Horror’ 50th anniversary movie tour brings star Barry Bostwick to Dallas

Based on a campy stage comedy, The Rocky Horror Picture Show flopped upon its theatrical release in 1975. But the following year, tapping into the burgeoning midnight movie phenomenon of Pink Flamingos and Reefer Madness, the musical send-up of Hollywood B-films became a sensation. The audience began dressing like the characters, mimicking their moves and talking back to the screen to create a ritualistic experience. Toast was tossed. Water was squirted. Rocky Horror has become the longest-running film in cinema history.

Courtesy of The Stander Group Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors, is appearing on the 50th anniversary tour of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Now a 50th anniversary tour is coming to Dallas’ Majestic Theatre with cast member Barry Bostwick in tow. In the movie, Bostwick played Brad Majors opposite Susan Sarandon’s Janet Weiss, an innocent couple who stumble onto the castle of cross-dressing mad scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry in his film debut) after their car breaks down on a rainy night.

The Dallas tour stop includes North Texas’ Los Bastardos, a shadow cast that has been performing alongside the film since 1998. The group will also appear at screenings at the Angelika Film Center and the Ridglea Theater in Fort Worth, but without Bostwick. At the Majestic, outside props are banned; a bagful will be provided at the door to ticket holders. Rocky Horror fans can also catch Lyric Stage’s live theatrical version in Dallas this month.

Details

Oct. 8 at the Majestic, Oct. 10-11 at the Angelika, Oct. 18 at the Ridglea and Oct. 10-26 at Lyric Stage. Tickets at attpac.org , losbastardos.com and lyricstage.org .

