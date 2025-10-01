Let’s do the time warp again: Where to celebrate Rocky Horror’s golden anniversary

The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered on Sept. 26, 1975, and became a cult classic. For five decades, fans have worn fishnets while singing and dancing to “The Time Warp.”

In honor of its golden anniversary, there will be events across Dallas-Fort Worth celebrating with viewing parties, drag shows, performances and a special guest appearance by Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors.

Here’s a guide to some Rocky Horror events happening in North Texas.

Remember to check each event’s website or social media account for last-minute changes. You can find more things to do around North Texas using the Go See DFW calendar.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECTACULAR TOUR

Watch the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast featuring Los Bastardos. There will also be a memorabilia display, a costume contest and a VIP meet and greet with Barry Bostwick, who played Brad Majors in the original movie.

DETAILS: Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., Dallas. Tickets range from $50.30 to $250.30.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW AT LYRIC STAGE

Watch Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Janet and Brad live on stage at the Lyric Stage Studio. The audience is invited to sing along to the songs and participate with props.

DETAILS: Oct. 10-26 at Lyric Stage Studio, 1170 Quaker St., Dallas. Tickets range from $42.50 to $62.50.

LANDMARK INWOOD THEATRE - THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The Landmark Inwood Theatre will be showing the classic midnight movie with a shadow cast from Los Bastardos. This group of actors will act out the iconic scenes while the movie plays in the background.

DETAILS: Oct. 25, Nov. 22 and Dec. 20 at 11:55 p.m. at the Landmark Inwood Theatre, 5458 W Lovers Lane, Dallas. Tickets are $17.25.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: 50TH ANNIVERSARY

In honor of Rocky Horror’s 50th anniversary, the Angelika Film Center and Café will be hosting showings of the documentary titled Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror and the original Rocky Horror Picture Show.

DETAILS: Through Oct. 2 and Oct. 10, Oct. 11 and Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. at the Angelika Film Center and Café, 5321 E Mockingbird Lane Suite 230, Dallas. Tickets are $16.19.

THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 50TH ANNIVERSARY SCREENING & EXPERIENCE

For one night only, celebrate the golden anniversary of Rocky Horror in Garland. The evening will include an official Rocky Horror prop bag, an early performance by the Carley Reese Jazz Band and acrobatic performances in downtown Garland at the square lawn.

DETAILS: Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Plaza Theatre, 521 W. State St., Garland. Tickets are $24.07 and $30.31.

ROCKY HORROR DRAG SHOW - MOVIE VIEWING PARTY

In Denton, local drag performers will participate in a shadow cast-style performance where they will be lip-syncing, dancing and acting out scenes from Rocky Horror while the movie plays on the big screen. Come dressed in a corset, high heels and fishnets.

DETAILS: Oct. 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 East Hickory St., Denton. Tickets are $15.

HALLOQUEENS: A ROCKY HORROR DRAG SHOW

This drag bunch is full of glitter and glam and is inspired by Rocky Horror. It will be hosted by Takyra UsNavie and will have performances by drag queens. There will also be a sinful brunch buffet, bottomless mimosas and a costume contest.

DETAILS: Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at NYLO Dallas Plano Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 8201 Preston Road, Plano. General admission is $59.75.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.