Movie program formerly tied to DEI department may evolve, Fort Worth officials say

Fort Worth’s free film program previously focused on diversity and inclusion may change its scope on the silver screen in the wake of the city eliminating DEI initiatives.

Sana Syed, chief spokesperson for Fort Worth, said city staff are exploring ways the Movies That Matter program “could evolve so that it can continue to provide an educational benefit to the community.”

Long-term options or changes have not been decided, she said. Updates are expected by the end of the year.

“It’s too early in the process for us to share anything more at this time,” she said.

Movies That Matter was established in June 2011 by the Fort Worth Human Relations Commission to explore human rights issues such as racism, gender inequality, literacy and veteran challenges through bimonthly film screenings. Each movie was followed by moderated discussions with local experts to offer space for dialogue.

The program was not affected by council members’ August vote to suspend the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to avoid risking millions in federal funds after President Donald Trump’s directive, Syed said.

The commission, which shifted from the city’s now-suspended diversity and inclusion department to human resources, still oversees Movies That Matter. Fort Worth officials removed language specifically mentioning diversity and inclusion from the movie program’s website.

Karen Johnson, chair of the Human Relations Commission, declined to comment on the program’s future.

The final two film screenings of the year — a 2022 documentary that explores ADHD and a 2023 documentary about Indigenous people protecting the Brazilian Amazon — are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Dec. 4 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The museum has offered its auditorium to the city to screen the movies for over a decade.

Kendal Smith Lake, spokesperson for the Modern, said the museum is open to continue serving as a venue for Movies That Matter. She declined to comment specifically on the city’s plans.

Program launched to focus on ‘diversity of perspectives’

The Human Relations Commission was established in 1967 to advise and consult with the Fort Worth City Council and the city manager on matters involving racial, religious or ethnic discrimination.

Arts advocate Estrus Tucker chaired the Human Relations Commission when its members established Movies That Matter.

At the time, commissioners were looking for ways to foster public awareness on human rights issues, especially after members of the Fort Worth Police Department raided the Rainbow Lounge gay bar in June 2009, he recalled.

A series dedicated to independent films and documentaries seemed like the best fit, Tucker added.

“That led to a conversation about, ‘How do we engage our neighbors?’” he said. “‘How do we invite our neighbors not only to be informed and educated but also invite them to have conversations?’”

Commissioners review dozens of films annually before selecting a few to be screened in February, April, June, August, October and December. The program’s funding initially started at $500 per year but grew to roughly $350-$500 for each film’s screening rights, said Linda Tuggle, public education specialist for Fort Worth.

Past film screenings included documentaries such as “I Am Jane Doe,” “Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution” and “Breaking the Silence.” Those films discussed sex trafficking, health care barriers and LGBTQ veterans.

“The intent was not to have just one side, but we wanted a diversity of perspectives and opinions,” said Tucker, who stepped down from the commission in 2012. “We wanted a safe space regardless of what the opinion would be.”

Since inception, the program’s tagline has remained the same: “The price of admission is an open heart and mind.” In 2013, Movies That Matter won the City Cultural Diversity Awards from the National League of Cities.

In 2017, the Human Relations Commission launched the quarterly series Movies That Matter Latino at Artes de la Rosa in the Northside to highlight diverse filmmakers within Hispanic communities.

The most recent Latino film screening, held in December, spotlighted the Netflix documentary “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” which followed a Texas high school mariachi band and their coach as they aimed for a state championship.

William Girón, executive director of Artes de la Rosa, expressed interest in continuing the collaboration with the city amid political divisions across the United States.

“We hope that we are in the plans, even if it evolves, because of the environment that we’re in,” he said.

Tucker hopes potential changes to Movies That Matter don’t derail the program’s focus on highlighting human rights issues.

“Evolve can be a very positive word,” he said. “The program has never been perfect, but it has brought some awareness and encouragement for people that are often in the margins, that don’t find relief, that don’t find justice.”

David Moreno is the arts and culture reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at david.moreno@fortworthreport.org or @davidmreports.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.