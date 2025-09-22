Two Deep Vellum books longlisted for National Book Awards

A pair of books from Dallas’ Deep Vellum publishing house have been longlisted for National Book Awards.

Ethan Rutherford’s debut novel, North Sun, was selected for the fiction longlist. It was released through Deep Vellum’s A Strange Object imprint. Fargo Nissim Tbakhi’s Terror Counter, also a debut, was selected for the poetry longlist. Both titles were published this year.

This is the first time Deep Vellum has been considered for the English-language fiction and poetry categories. The annual awards are also given for best nonfiction, translated literature and young people’s literature.

Winners will be announced Nov. 19 at the 76th National Book Awards ceremony in New York City.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

